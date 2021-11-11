Budget friendly tops for college girls under Rs 499

Shopping on a budget is hard. Especially when you’re a broke college student who wants to save up but at the same time look stylish and rock your best self. But worry not, we’ve got your back. We’ve put together a list of budget friendly tops under the price range of Rs. 499 that are super stylish yet made of a good quality. Pair them with your favourite denims and you’re good to go! So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Floral Peplum Top

This top in rayon fabric looks really good and easy to wear for a casual outing. It has princess sleeves with gathers around the shoulder, V-neck at the front, square neck at the back, and flared hem at the waist. The peplum detail at the bottom makes it very stylish and right on trend.

PRICE: ₹ 499

2. V Neck Red Top

This polyester Victorian inspired top in red is a sure steal owing to its amazing quality at such an affordable price. The length is short so it will give a cropped look to whatever you pair it with. Silver chunky jewellery, especially chokers would complement this top very well.

PRICE: ₹ 369

3. Casual Sleeveless Printed Top

This indo western fusion top is an absolute must have! Featuring a sleeveless design along with a pleated detail below the waistline, it has a bandhani inspired print all over which adds to the festive element. It can be paired with jeans, white palazzos and even dhoti pants. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 499

4. Long Sleeve Green Top

Square necks are the most underrated yet classy necklines one could possibly wear. Look like royalty under Rs. 499 with this bottle green top featuring a puff sleeve detailing at the shoulder. The flouncy peplum gives it definition and adds the drama element to it.

PRICE: ₹ 499

5. Polyester Top with Neck Detail

Top notch chicness is served on a platter with this muted green number. The high neck detailing in embroidery makes it all the more statement worthy and unique. It would work well with straight black trousers and a lovely handbag.

PRICE: ₹ 449

6. Cotton Slub Solid Top

This cotton slub top in the colour firozi is simplicity defined. The sleeves are bell shaped beyond the elbows and the top flares out through the waist. The raw nature of the fabric gives it an earthy aesthetic which could work well with an ethnic styling alongside.

PRICE: ₹ 379

