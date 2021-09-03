Bulgari launches Mangalsutra for Indian customers with Priyanka Chopra Jonas for whopping Rs 3.5 lakh

Bulgari, with the luxury fashion label's global brand ambassador Jonas, announced a product that was exclusively for India. In a press conference, the actor, producer and entrepreneur spoke about how significant the traditional piece of jewellery was for the Indian woman. In the press con, the White Tiger star called the piece "contemporary and cool" and said she wears it with everything.

The Bulgari Mangalsutra is made from 18 carat yellow gold with black onyx inserts and diamonds and is called the Bvlgari Bvlgari necklace. The necklace on the Bulgari website costs Rs. 3,49,000 and was seen on Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her latest Vogue Magazine September 2021 India cover and the diva even called the piece of jewellery iconic during the announcement and said that buying a mangalsutra for oneself is "a great way of taking charge."

The Baywatch star has certainly put India on the global map with her work and has not shied away from showcasing her culture and sticking to her roots. As for this piece of jewellery, while PeeCee seemed sold by the idea of the Mangalsutra, netizens weren't too convinced. Some of them called it a symbol of oppression while others applauded Piggy Chops and the brand for reimagining the mangalsutra and the global ambassador for inculcating her culture into her work as well.

What are your thoughts on the Bulgari mangalsutra? Do you think it is gorgeous like Mrs Jonas does or are you not convinced? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria does airport style right in black thigh high boots and a matching jumper: Yay or Nay?