Burgundy hair colour shades you need to try out this season for a chic look

Colouring your hair has been in trend for a while and it's the best way to give yourself a new look for the season. Just like haircuts, hair colour can also psychologically help one overcome the toxic ex, sad situation or any problem that you're secretly fighting in your life. After all, a new look can bring forth so many changes that you actually want to adopt into life. While there are so many offbeat colours to paint your hair, burgundy is a safe and easy choice for Indian skin tones. Burgundy hair colour also features different shades from deep burgundy to wine-hue to a reddish version of the same giving you ample options to choose from.

Here are 6 burgundy hair colour shades:

1. Wine burgundy hair dye

This permanent hair colour from Garnier is a gorgeous shade of burgundy that’s got a purplish touch. The rich crème, non-drip, easy to use formula is a complete set that comes with gloves, colourant, conditioner and developer. It suits all Indian skin tones.

Price: Rs 180

2. Deep burgundy hair colour

Revlon’s deep burgundy hair colour is the one that you want to channel the old Hollywood vibes. It is enriched with silk proteins to help leave hair in better condition and delivers rich, multidimensional colour that's both natural-looking and long-lasting.

Price: Rs 238

3. Light burgundy hair colour

Enriched with aloe vera and milk protein, don’t worry about hair fall or brittle hair as this hair colour makes your hair soft with long-lasting light burgundy shine colour. The Godrej set comes as a pack of 4 with an instruction card that describes how to colour your hair at home easily.

Price: Rs 97

4. Natural burgundy hair colour

This natural hair colour with the power of eight herbs acts as a shield on hair and protects hair from sun damage and environmental pollution. The herbal extracts control dandruff, split ends, and encourage hair buildup with a smooth silky shine.

Price: Rs 559

5. Burgundy henna powder

With amla powder, shikakai powder, reetha powder and other natural ingredients, this organic mix is safe to use on your hair and won’t damage its texture. The colour is ready to use and need not be mixed with a developer. It can be applied straight from the applicator.

Price: Rs 161

6. Semi-permanent vegan burgundy hair colour

Made with organic extracts, this hair colour gives a rich dark burgundy shade without stripping off your hair’s natural moisture content. The deep and long-lasting colour reconstructs damaged hair strands by forming a hydrating film that fills in tears to the cuticle.

Price: Rs 925

How to colour your hair at home?

While saloons and parlours can charge you a lot for hair colouring you can easily do it at home. All you need is a hair colour which you can shop from the above list and a hair dye set that includes the mixing bowl, brush and divider comb.

Price: Rs 198

Do a strand test before applying the colour. Mix the colour packet in water or developer in the ratio mentioned in the instruction card. Comb your hair well and apply the paste in each strand part by part. Let it dry for a few minutes or an hour as mentioned and wash it off in cold water.

A rich burgundy hair colour is suitable for all Indian skin tones and is a must-try if you are a fashionista who loves to explore different hair colours and styles.

