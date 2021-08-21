Calling out to all the environment lovers: 5 Sustainable footwear that lets you stay ethical and in style

The fashion world has been constantly evolving and there has not been a single time when it came to a stand still. Now fast fashion is not something that is supported. People are opting for sustainable products that are produced in ways that are environmentally-friendly. Here, we have a list of sustainable footwear that will help you do your bit.

GreenSole Denim Shoes

An immaculate pair from the vegan and eco-friendly footwear brand GreenSole are these denim sneakers. The sole of these shoes is made from discarded cork while the uppers are made from rewashed canvas with a dye print. These breathable sneakers look super stylish and feel good as you take a step towards conserving the environment.

Price: Rs.1750

GreenSole Sporty Splash Shoes

If you want to add an element of funk and an edge into your footwear wardrobe then you must get these floral shoes. The sole of these sustainable shoes is made by remelting and molding a discarded cork. The comfortable uppers are made from rewashed canvas, with dye print. You can style these shoes with a dress, denims and even with a skirt.

Price: Rs.1750

GreenSole Flats

If you are looking for stylish flats that you can wear everyday as well as at the beach, then nothing can be a better option than these vegan and sustainable pair of slippers. The sole is made from thermoplastic rubber which is recycled and features a cork fabric sock. It has a padded upper and extra insole cushioning. These beauties are even shipped in a recycled box with a trendy cotton bag.

Price: Rs.750

GreenSole Pineapple Slip On Flats

Bring sustainability into your footwear with these eco-friendly pineapple slippers. This is a Peta-approved vegan shoe brand in India that manufactures eco-friendly footwear. These adorable pineapple slippers are handcrafted to perfection using sustainable material. They are made from rewashed canvas with a dye print and are extremely comfortable as they feature a memory foam insole.

Price: Rs.750

GreenSole Slip On Beige Shoes

If slippers are not your thing and tying up the sneakers seems just too time-consuming, then you can opt for these slip-on shoes. These vegan shoes are peta-approved and 100 percent eco-friendly. The sole is made by remelting and molding a discarded cork. These breathable shoes come with a comfortable padding and also ships in a recycled box with a trendy cotton shoe bag.

Price: Rs.1500

