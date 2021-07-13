Carry your style on your sleeve: 6 Sleeve trends to follow this year

Your sleeves play a big role in how your overall outfit looks. This year, let your sleeves do all the talking.

Even though we have not been able to dress up and go out of our houses in a while, fashion trends have continued to flourish and rage. From co-ord sets to monochrome looks to soft dressing, a lot of fashion trends have made their way into this year. Another fashion trend that is storming right now is exaggerated sleeves. Your sleeve plays a major role in how your outfit looks. The exaggerated sleeves style is very versatile for women who have skinny as well as plump arms as the sleeve has the ability to work as adding more volume and also take away from the curves and give you a tall look. Here we have some of our favorite sleeve trends that you would want to follow this year.

Raglan Sleeves

Raglan sleeves come in all lengths and are a popular choice for bodycon dresses, casual tops, and T-shirts. Unlike the regular sleeves, these are an extension of your shoulder with an inseam that runs from under your arm.

Bishop Sleeves

Remember the old Bishop style dresses and shirts you would see in period dramas? That is the origin of this style. It has taken many forms to fit the contemporary fashion world. Bishop sleeves are full length, fitted near the elbow, and then open up as they move down to the wrist. They form a cuff at the end sometimes with buttons.

Puffed Sleeves

Puffed up sleeves are short and gathered in a way to make them look like puffs. They go well with traditional sarees, short dresses, shirts, and flowing tops. They are a great way to flaunt your arms.

Bell Sleeves

Bell sleeves come in all lengths, and flare exactly like your bell-bottom pants. They are straight and tapered till the end of the sleeve, and then billow out.

Cape Sleeves

Cape sleeves are an overlay and usually a sheer extension to the bodice of your dress. They look like an extension to your sleeves. Some of them are inbuilt while some of them are an attachment.

Batwing Sleeves

This style is a replica of a bat and its wings. The sleeves are loose and come with a deeper armhole. They can sometimes be open like that of a kaftan style or closed to look like an extension of the inseam. Either way, this style is fun and adds to the aesthetics of the outfit.

