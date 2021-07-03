Casual style picks you need in your wardrobe if you love the cool girl swag

Here are 5 stylish accessories and clothes to add oomph to your everyday looks.

Fashion is personal and each has their own style statement. The cool swag is for those who love comfy casuals with a street core funky twist. From fancy accessories to dapper clothes that you’ll use on an everyday basis, here are 5 fashion picks for you to look uber cool. Style them up with your swag and slay the fashion like a star!

Graphic Pullover

One of the must-have pieces in a cool girl’s wardrobe is a comfy oversized pullover. You can team it up with casual trousers or shorts to stay in comfort throughout the day. With distressed graphic accents, this tee features an asymmetric hemline and ribbed cuffs.

Price: 48 USD

Buy Now

Moto Jacket

A moto jacket or a biker leather jacket is the statement-making piece to boast your swag. They can instantly elevate your style and give an edgy sophistication to your look. If you love that badass punk vibe, this is definitely a must-buy jacket.

Price: 40.97 USD

Buy Now

High Waist Straight Leg Utility Jeans

High waisted white pants are a chic fashion grab that you shouldn’t miss. White jeans are a trendy style pick to pair up with any top. The white bright hue also creates a pleasant sleek look. These utility pants are made with Ab-solution technology to shape, smooth and lift in all the right places

Price: 46.08 USD

Buy Now

Wedge Boots

A crepe-sole wedge shoe gives a stylish boost to get outdoors and walk the talk. These microfiber boots made for around-town adventures is an ultra style shoes that make heads turn your way.

Price: 35.97 USD

Buy Now

Gold Ear Cuff

What’s a cool girl without her funky ear cuffs! Wear this chic, modern style broad plate ear cuff on your one ear or team it up with multiple ear accessories to bring out that dapper lady swag.

Price: 34 USD

Buy Now

Credits :shopstyle

