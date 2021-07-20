Check prints 101: Types of checks and how to style the classics across all seasons

Who would have thought that a couple of intersecting lines and colour grids could create one of the biggest fashion tropes of all time? Yes, we are talking about checks that made a huge runway resurgence and have dominated our wardrobes yet again! They are truly classic wardrobe staples by this point, owing to their geometric simplicity and infinite colour combinations. Here are 5 classic and most popular kinds of check prints that you should know about -

1. Gingham Checks

Gingham is a cotton fabric made of vibrantly dyed yarns woven in a plain weave to form a uniform square check pattern. These originated in 18th century France, and was popularised into mainstream fashion in the 60s.

2. Glen Plaid

Also called the Prince of Wales check (symbolising its royal heritage origins), the glen plaid is a woollen fabric with a woven twill design typically consisting of large squares. They usually combine black and white or brown and white check patterns with a vein of contrasting overchecks in blue, pink, green or red.

3. Windowpane Checks

These are the playful younger siblings of the classic, heritage and traditionally formal check prints! The lines that intersect to form the pattern are much thicker and wider apart to depict geometric minimalism.

4. Tartan Checks

These patterns started out as a Scottish Clan heritage symbol inspired by their landscapes, but became a widely popular classic in mainstream and high-street fashion (any Vivenne Westwood fans here?) These typically consist of criss-crossing bands in contrasting colours and varying thickness, traditionally on a neutral base woollen fabric, but are now stylised for more materials.

5. Buffalo Checks

These are the most commonly found types of plaid, especially on flannels. These consist of large blocks formed by the intersection of 2 different coloured yarns, typically red and black. Their true origins are hotly disputed, but one of the most popular claims date them back to Scotland in the 1800s.

This year, checks are in trend again and the classic styles are just as popular as their reinvented and stylised alter egos! The already versatile pieces are now reimagined to stay relevant across all seasons. Check out some OOTD ideas we have listed down below for styling checks that you can shop today - let’s build your perfect outfit together!

Outfit #1 - Layering

Everyone knows about the classic check blazer over solid coloured dresses or trouser sets. Funk it up a little by reversing the roles, and layering solid colours on top of chequered garments like this!

Lace-Up Slip Dress Plaid Red

₹ 990.00 – Buy Now.

Solid Black Utility Cropped Jacket

₹ 1,463.00 – Buy Now.

Outfit #2 - Co-Ord Sets

Monotone and coordinated sets are in style this year - checks can elevate that trend to the next level! With these outfits, you can also explore stylised silhouettes, cuts and non-traditional colours for checks - like the cooling green and youthful pastel orange here -

Green Two-Piece Pant Suit Set

₹ 2,138.00 – Buy Now.

Orange Split Skirt Two-Piece Outfit

₹ 1,112.00 – Buy Now.

Outfit #3 - Statement Piece

Checks are geometrically simple and visually appealing. You can use this characteristic of theirs to make an elegant and chic style statement! For instance, you can have this orange plaid oversized blouse as the only subtle pop of colour.

Plaid Orange Simplicity Placket Blouse

₹ 1,113.00 – Buy Now.

Solid Black Ruched Bandeau Top

₹ 490.00 – Buy Now.

Simplicity Flare Leg Black Jeans

₹ 1,592.00 – Buy Now.