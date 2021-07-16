Chic crop tops under USD 10 that are everything stylish and comfy

Love the ‘less is more’ route of fashion? Here are stylish crop tops to shop to slay the everyday casual looks.

Crop tops are a wardrobe essential for every girl. No matter what the season is, one can always wear them and pair them up with cool casuals to rock their comfortable style. Wouldn’t you be surprised if we say crop tops were initially made for me? Yes, they were part of men’s wardrobe in the early 70s where bodybuilders cut off the bottom of their shirts to get around gym dress codes. Today from celebrities in the red carpets to your neighbours in the streets, everyone loves cosy crop tops that expose the waist region. Scroll down to find 5 stylish crop tops that are versatile picks to stay trendy every day.

Raglan Sleeve Cotton Jersey Top

The dual coloured crop top gives a sporty touch and is best paired with black high waisted shorts. Made from soft, stretch-kissed cotton jersey, it’s super comfortable and perfect for the humid weather.

Price: 9.5 USD

Buy Now

Tie-Dye Bungee-Strap Crop Cami

If your love for tie-dyed has no bounds, pick this trendy crop top in shades of beige, pink and white. You can support it to college or park and also elevate the style by layering over a white denim jacket and cool blue trousers. This crop top is chic enough to give a sensuous touch to your date night look by pairing the top with an A-line mini skirt and stilettos.

Price: 9.5 USD

Buy Now

Featuring a scoop neck and skinny straps this tie-dyed crop top is a knitted cotton blend that gives you a soft touch of comfort and relaxed structure that you can sport while working out or to your Zumba sessions.

Price: 9.97 USD

Buy Now

Printed Cami Crop Top

Prints bring in an adventurous spirit to you. It always has a special place in everyone’s wardrobe favourites. Team this dark olive green crop top with white bottoms and see the magic of less is more in defining beauty.

Price: 9.97 USD

Buy Now

Neon Shade Crop Top

Neon shades are always for the win. This bright orange number with halter neck design is a year-round essential that can be paired over a white shirt or under a chic coat to throw a party-ready look.

Price: 8.4 USD

Buy Now

The ribbed neon green shade is something not everybody can pull off. With its minimal aesthetics and pleasing design, it’s a perfect pick to look dope! The stretchy ribbed crop top has adjustable cross-back straps that create a cool halter effect.

Price:9.5 USD

Buy Now

One can never have enough crop tops. They are the perfect fashion choice for any day, any event. Shop them all and make them yours right away.

ALSO READ: Kangana, Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone: B town stars draped in sarees at Cannes Film Festival red carpet

Credits :Nordstrom

Share your comment ×