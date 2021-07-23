Chic ways to wear stripes this season and style them creatively!

Classic stripes are a girl’s best friend when it comes to prints and patterns in fashion. They are versatile when it comes to styling, there is a perfect kind of stripe for every body type and they never go out of style - what’s not to love? History suggests that stripes can be rebellious, subversive and emblematic - the evolution has been quite a tangent!

The first known origin of striped garments dates back to medieval times! Much later, they were popularly recognized in traditional sailors’ uniforms and worn by fishermen in the mid 1800s. For a brief moment in the history of stripes, they were a sign of transgression with negative connotations, which changed soon enough as they made an appearance as a symbol of political upheaval during the French Revolution. In the 20th century however, stripes truly translated into mainstream fashion, thanks to iconography popularised by brands like Adidas and Tommy Hilfiger. Ever since, they have remained a common wardrobe staple for most.

Here’s how you can incorporate stripes into your wardrobe more creatively and keep your look fresh this season - let’s build an outfit together!

Outfit #1 - Colour Stripes

Injecting vivid and contrasting colours into your striped ensemble is the easiest way to give an edge to an otherwise bland outfit. For the perfect panache effect, think contrasting 70s colour palettes or rainbow stripes, paired with a neutral garment.

DressBerry Multicoloured Candy Striped Shirt

₹ 686.00 – Buy Now.

Miss Chase Black Denim Straight Skirt

₹ 874.00 – Buy Now.

Outfit #2 - Striped Co-ord

Wearing the same pattern from head to toe looks far more chic than it sounds! This particular striped top and bottom set is the perfect slouchy and laidback fit for the summer season, with its soothing pastel tones.

Global Desi Off White Striped Top and Palazzo Set

₹ 2,099.00 – Buy Now.

Outfit #4 - Mix and Match Prints

Stripes are essentially the neutral of prints, so they easily work with contrasting prints. Mixing stripes with other prints, like checks in this case, florals, polka dots and even abstract geometric can elevate your outfit to uber-cool in no time! Nothing is too outrageous - the bolder, the better!

Madame White & Coral Striped Shirt Dress

₹ 1,559.00 – Buy Now.

Sassafras Brown and Yellow Jacquard Check Crop Blazer

₹ 719.00 – Buy Now.

Outfit #5 - Multi-dimensional and layered

When it comes to stripes, more is more and thinking out of the box can get rid of predictable verticals or horizontals. This twisted top gives more dimension to colourful and clashing stripes, and layered under a striped cropped blazer and slim-fit jeans of the same colour gives it a sophisticated, street-chic appeal blended with a hint of eccentricity!

Sassafras Striped Twisted Crop Top

₹ 649.00 – Buy Now.

Forever 21 Navy Blue Striped Cropped Blazer

₹ 1,999.00 – Buy Now.

Miss Chase Navy Blue Slim Fit High-rise Jeans

₹ 949.00 – Buy Now.