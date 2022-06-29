7 Cute claw clips that can make you look trendy in seconds

Beauty trends come and go, but the love for useful and chic hair accessories is never changing. One such hair accessory is a claw clip. Yes, we are talking about that hair clip that looks like a crab claw and is simply the best at tucking your hair in style without having you feel like something has been nailed to your head. The feeling of carrying a trendy hairstyle without any discomfort is what all girls want and need. Thanks to this cute little clip that nothing budgies in with your comfort and super cool updos.

The struggle to find the best claw clip is real, especially with so many options hovering you. So, we have brought to you the 7 cute and comfortable hair clips for you to choose from.

Claw Clips

Check out these 7 Cute Claw Clips and you can thank us later!

1. Goody Classics Medium Claw Clips

Whenever you need to throw your hair into a quick bun or classic hair updo, these Goody classics clips can come really handy. The medium length of the clip makes it absolutely perfect for people with long and short hair. Not only can you use it for an updo but also create half up hairstyles which come as a blessing for women with thick hair. The lock in style keeps hair intact and prevents the hair clip from sliding down your hair.

Price $3

Buy Now

2. TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clips

These are soft claw clips especially designed for people who like extra large clips. Crafted with matte rubber coating, these clips look chic and beautiful. From doing its job of tightly gripping your hair to making your hair dos look elegant, these clips can do it all. The best part about these clips is the size which is perfect for long, short, thick and thin hair. For girls with luscious curls, these clips prove to be a huge blessing. Available in four different trendy colors, the pretty clips are a must-have in your vanity kit.

Price $11.99

Buy Now

3. WILLBOND Large Metal Clips

When looking for a pretty strong and long-lasting clip, this one from WILLBOND store is ideal. It is made of premium quality alloy which is sturdy, durable and can tolerate the daily pressures. Available in a pack of 6, this metal clip is simply the best for creating fun hairstyles without having to worry about losing grip. The dimensions of the clip are 7.6 x 4.3 cm/ 3 x 1.7 inch, which are pretty convenient to carry. Despite being made from metal, the clip does not give you a hard time while creating quick hairstyles.

Price $13.59

Buy Now

4. Kitsch Hair Clips

This is a semicircle open shape clip with claws, which is ideal for locking lustrous thick hair. The design is built to last your many hairstyles over months. It has a metal body which is durable and reliable. The size is quite handy and can easily fit in your mini clutches or even your pockets. The professional-strength grips of this clip feel like a bonus when it comes to keeping your hairdos in place for long hours. Whether you are looking forward to a classy updo or you wish to flip your hair in a messy bun, this hair clip serves as a perfect hair accessory.

Price $7.99

Buy Now

5. Revlon Strong Hold Hair Clips

Revlon is a popular name when it comes to delivering products for better beauty standards. It offers this pack of two clips with double teeth, especially created for keeping your hair secure and make you look attractive at the same time. The material used for making these clips is plastic, which is very light and handy. Women who have trouble keeping their hair from coming across their faces, these hair clips serve as a life savior. Not only these clips secure hair well but also prevents any kind of pulling or tugging that may leave your head in pain. The clips are suitable for all types of hair, especially thick curly hair which are otherwise hard to manage.

Price $4.29

Buy Now

6. HQ-SITE Acrylic Claw Clips

If you are someone who has a thing for colors, then this pack of clips will be absolutely appropriate for you. These clips come in a pack of 8 of multiple colors. And when we say colors, these are not those shiny metallic things or boring sober colors, these are bright popping colors which are not appealing but also look very elegant when put in hair. Crafted with precision, these clips are made of good quality plastic acrylic resin and alloy. There is also a strong metal spring in it which makes the clip stronger and more durable. These cute rectangular hair clips are perfect to gift someone or use on those special occasions when you wish to look stunning.

Price $7.69

Buy Now

7. Minihope 90s Hair Clips

This multipurpose hair clip is all you need to keep your hair in style. Made from durable plastic, the hair clip is lightweight, easy to handle and durable enough. It does not break easily and is apt for regular use. The claws are strong enough to keep hair from slipping while you can take care of other important things in your life. Its interesting design makes it useful in creating long up dos, half hairstyles and even messy buns.

Price $6.99

Buy Now

These are our top picks and each of them is worth buying. After all, hairstyles add a lot to your look, and these claw clips will only make them easier and better. Whether you are someone who just likes to place hair in a bun while cooking or taking a shower, or you are someone who invests time in creating classic hairstyles, a claw clip is a necessary hair accessory for all. Choose from these amazing brands because you are just a step away from timeless, elegant hairstyles.

