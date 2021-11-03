Clothes every woman should steal from men's wardrobe

Every woman wants to refashion and upgrade their styling statements as per the on going trends. In the current era, they have started peeping into the men’s wardrobe to hone their styling skills more than usual. Nevertheless, they strive hard everyday to look not less than chic.

Here are some styling tips for all the women out there who choose to rock their fashionable avatar with some men’s apparels in their closet.

1. Checkered Slim Fit Casual Shirt

This men’s slim fit casual shirt can be of great help to women who chooses comfort over anything that she decides to flaunt. This shirt can be paired with denims or shorts to nail the OOTD effortlessly. You can also choose to throw it over a singlet top to amp up your casual look.

Price: Rs. 2499

Deal: Rs. 599

2. Cotton Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt

Hoodies are anytime favourite to pair it with hot shorts or pants. They provide utter comfort without hampering the overall look. Baggy sweatshirts are the most preferred apparel opted by all the women this season.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 499

3. Regular Fit T-Shirt

These regular fit T-shirts are a perfect match to bell bottom pants and palazzo. The cotton fabric is a great way to beat the heat in any season. It is the time for all women to create a lasting impression by setting higher standards like a pro.

Price: Rs. 2397

Deal: Rs. 499

4. Slim Fit Formal Blazer

Balzers deserve a big YES when it comes to late night parties. Pair it with mini skirts or hot shorts to look mesmerising in the most easy way. To complete the look flaunt some multi layered necklaces and bracelets in style.

Price: Rs. 6999

Deal: Rs. 2199

5.Relaxed Jeans

It is the season of baggy jeans. Why purchase new jeans when you can steal one from the men’s wardrobe. Peep into your father’s, brother’s or husband’s closet and pick out relaxed jeans. Worried about the waistline? Complete the look with a trendy waist belt and don't forget to achieve a high waist denim look.

Price: Rs. 499

If you are tired from digging into your everyday boring closet, peep into the men’s wardrobe RIGHT AWAY. They have an impressive casual wear collection that can provide you desired comfort without compromising on your dressing sense.

