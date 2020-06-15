Coronavirus: COVID 19 paves the way for masks that could make a style statement

With wearing a mask becoming a norm in today's world, numerous brands are stepping forward to design stylish face masks.

A Pinkvilla reader, Tanya Goel, has this to say about fashionable masks:

Wearing a face mask in 2020 has become a health necessity and a societal obligation. The precautionary measure against COVID-19 that health experts across the globe have advised has everyone wearing the mask, even if people are taking a stroll in their society. While this is a new norm that people are coming to terms with, no one said you cannot make your mask a fashion accessory. Various luxurious brands have stepped into the game and have begun selling face masks.

Brands and companies are getting creative and it is leaving people spellbound. Some masks feature embroidered with sequins, while there are also those that feature elegant laces. The idea is being both embraced and frowned upon. While some are deeming the trend as luxury brands' technique on cashing in on the pandemic, there are others who are normalising the fact that a face mask would indeed enhance their look and are ready to invest in them.

While a new fashion discussion has arisen courtesy the masks, it is also to be noted that these creative outlets have provided job opportunities to many. With reports regarding layoffs make the headlines, the exploration of different types of masks are giving artisans, raw material suppliers, and several others in the chain an opportunity to keep their business running.

While brands are exploring the market, many people are also opting to experiment with the trend from their homes. Dimple Dhingra, a homemaker, said, “My daughter finds it difficult to breathe in the market-made masks. So I stitched cotton masks for all of us at home. I cut out pieces from fabric kept at home and washed and sanitised it properly. After adding elastic to it and stitching it, I’d wash them again. These are not medically tested masks, but they act as a layer of protection. They're washable and reusable. Not to boast but we've also got compliments from friends and family that they look classy”, she chuckled.

Apart from the fashion element, Bollywood is also finding ways to promote the usage of the mask. Celebrities and influencers on social media have religiously been promoting wearing a mask. Trends like #MaskingForAFriend are creating awareness among people. Bollywood actor recently uploaded a poster of his upcoming movie Coolie No.1 where the actor sports a mask.

It wouldn't come as a surprise if we witness model sporting masks when they walk the ramp in the future. An example of this has been seen recently. Local brands are sending a matching mask with their outfits to their customers. "Lockdown weddings" have been the most innovative. Couples and their guests are sporting gorgeous face masks at the ceremony. Some brides have gone with the basic N95 or cotton maks, whereas some have shown us some gorgeous embroideries. People have even started placing orders for customized face masks.

However, it is important for brands to keep their customers informed if the masks have been medically tested and approved. Some face coverings may or may not be alternatives to medical products. Methods to wash and sanitise them should be communicated clearly. Designing shouldn't be overdone as a heavily studded mask may make breathing difficult. The fabric used to make these masks must be chosen wisely and consciously. Having a piece of cloth touching your face and lips may cause facial irritation among the sensitive skin group.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. Assumptions made in the analysis are not reflective of the position of any entity other than the author.

