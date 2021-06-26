Cosy styles to bookmark to work from home in this sleepy weather

Fashion picks that are perfect for zoom meetings as well as to work from home in a relaxed style. Check it out!

The rains here and so are the dark clouds. Moving out from the bed could be a little hard and we don’t blame you. The Fall season does make us a little lazy. If you are looking for some cosy styles that are perfect for the weather and work from home, here are our handpicked 5 essentials that make sure you’re at our best comfort place. These 5 easy-breezy looks are under 100USD and can be worn both indoors and outdoors. Style it up with appropriate shoes, layered necklaces, sunnies and hats and it could be the chicest style you can ever pull of!

Sleeveless Jumpsuit

This snuggly number in grey-green hue features a delicate cosy style with its deep V neckline, baggy silhouette and jogger-style pants. Shop them here and get yourself a light and breezy look in an offbeat colour.

Price: 69 USD

Animal Print Shoulder Tank

Pair this top with your jeans, shorts or skirts. Animal print is a trend that never subdues and this power shoulder style is one that you can rock to your zoom calls.

Price: 59 USD

Lime Yellow Romper

This fun and bright-hued romper is a playful outfit with a cosy spin. Crafted up in supersoft terry cloth it keeps you comfy. This standout short-sleeve romper is a perfect pick for beachside vacay and on laid-back warm-weather days.

Price: 98 USD

Brushed Up Crop Pullover

This full-sleeved extra-comfy outfit is something you refuse to take off for days. The soft rib adds to the comfort and cropped hem and the loose-fitting silhouette gives it a sleek style.

Price: 88 USD

Peazy Long Sleeve Shirt

This lightweight and breathable knit white top feature full sleeves to keep you warm this Fall season and a relaxed fit and curved high/low hem to accentuate the style and cosiness of the tee.

Price: 58 USD

So,which of the 5 styles are you going to slay at home?

Credits :Nordstorm

