The cottagecore aesthetic 101: What is this fashion trend, and how to ace it?

Here is how you can channel the romantic and whimsical side of your old-school personality in modern ways!

Do you remember the cottagecore trend that emerged during the early quarantine in 2020? It’s still going stronger than ever! The times have called for loose silhouettes and comfort as the topmost priority in fashion, so it makes sense for the cottagecore aesthetic to hold its ground in 2021 as well.

What is cottagecore in fashion?

Cottagecore, also known as countrycore or farmcore, is much more than just a visual aesthetic. It is a lifestyle that romanticises and idealises simple living, humble backgrounds and a typically Western rural or countryside lifestyle. In fashion, it has come to be a celebration of that romanticism and the intimate connection with nature using whimsical and rural-inspired silhouettes and prints. Think: A-line silhouettes, flowy skirts and dresses, puffy sleeves, dainty floral prints, thoughtful lace accents, natural fabrics, checks or stripes and typically earthy or muted tones.

This trend was propagated majorly by teenagers and young adults who romanticise the idea of being ‘old-souls’, and it developed and got its name on global social media and sharing platforms like Tumblr and TikTok. Web series like ‘Bridgerton’ made cottagecore fashion skyrocket this year! Do you see why it gained so much popularity? It undoubtedly serves as a beautiful form of escapism to a world that is picturesque, leisurely and entirely your own!

Wearing these romantic and breezy designs could help transport people from their homes to a quaint cottage in the countryside, away from the hustle and bustle and tragedies of the big city. Sounds beautiful, doesn’t it? How about you join us on this journey with some beautifully modernised cottagecore dresses? Check these out!

1. Ditsy Green A-line Dress

The ruffles, ankle-length hem, panelled skirt, short sleeves and not to forget, the cool sage green colour – make serene environments more so with this cottagecore dress!



2. Plaid Khaki A-line Dress

This dress is the perfect representation of a stylised and modern approach to romanticising rural lifestyles. Ruched plaid checks in khaki colours on a sleeveless dress with an empire waistline and knee-length hem – all these make for practical and cute vibes!



3. Green A-line Shirred Dress

The luscious green and dainty floral prints in white make for an elegant dress to be worn casually romanticising life in the lush forest!



4. Button Smock Dress

Although this dress is available in 3 colour variants, we urge you to buy the pink one for the maximum, delicate cottagecore aesthetic! Relaxed and breezy smock-like fits and 3/4th sleeves are totally in for this trend!



5. Striped Blue A-line Dress

They added more length, puff sleeves and a gathered panel skirt to your most comfortable and elegant shirt. Cottagecore with a truly modern touch!



6. Solid Yellow A-line Dress

A V-shaped neckline paired with a knee-length, panelled skirt and puffy, flounced sleeves make for a chic cottagecore vibe, perfect to go about your day in! The rich yellow just adds to the youthfulness and hope to live the perfect life.



7. Plaid Sky-Blue A-line Dress

While the front slit gives it a modern touch, the sky-blue plaid checks, rectangular neck and puffy, flounced sleeves make us want to live in a little cottage by the river side. One can dream, right?



