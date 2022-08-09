Curtain bangs: The super stylish latest hair trend of 2022

Curtain bangs are definitely the most sought-after and coolest hairstyle trends of 2022 - on both social media (like TikTok and Instagram) and among celebrities. They excellently and brilliantly frame your face, thereby enhancing your facial features like eyes and cheekbones, plus they grow out seamlessly.

Moreover, curtain fringes help women hide their middle part and work wonders, in case you have thin hair. These vintage bangs are best for all face shapes - oval, round, square - you name it. All you need to do is just find a skilled hair expert or stylist and consult them to choose the fringes that best suit your hair type, face shape, and persona.

There are multiple different options to choose from when it comes to styling your sexy bangs (primarily depending on your hair type and face shape) to enhance your personality. In this article, we will cover everything that you would want to know about these super stylish bangs - from cut to maintenance to style (the images will surely guide you).

So, if you have ever wondered if you can pull off bangs? The answer is a reassuring YES-YES-YES! You are at the right place. Read on!

What are curtain bangs 2022?

Curtain bangs haircuts are the kind of hairstyle that frames your face from both sides. Such bangs are cut shorter on the inside and gradually become longer as we move towards the outside. Mostly a curtain fringe is done at the center parting. These are a softer, more bespoke version of straight-across bangs that flatters your bone structure and highlight certain facial features, such as the eyes and cheekbones.

Curtain bangs' look has origins dating back to the 1960s and 1970s (think Jane Birkin). However, today's interpretation of this sexy haircut works with a more diverse range of hairstyles and textures - like curly shags, messy waves, high ponytails, and sleek blowouts - you name it. Basically, this style is the gateway to fringes because they are highly impactful and super versatile, meaning they are long enough to grow out or pin back (if you wish), and you can even cut them into a shorter look like a pixie cut.

How should you style curtain bangs?

When working with straight, curly, or wavy hair, shape your bangs while your strands are still wet. This technique proves much advantageous to accentuate your fringes. If you are skeptical about working with wet hair, try blow-drying your hair straight down using a flat brush. Furthermore, you need to remember, that although curtain bangs look their best and are romantic and dreamy, on a bad hair day they will most probably look like one hot mess of unruly hair. If that is something you dread, this hairstyle may agitate you in the longer run - decide accordingly.

15 ultra sexy ways to wear/carry curtain bangs

1. Curtain bangs (center-part) hairstyle

Do not shy away from adding your unique and stylish details to your overall look - you can either opt for a trendy hair color or wear your bangs with a fancy headband, sleek hair pins, or any hair accessory that you love. The point is to own this hairstyle - make it yours, and flaunt it!

2. Curtain bangs with layers

Do not shy away from adding your unique and stylish details to your overall look - you can either opt for a trendy hair color or wear your bangs with a fancy headband, sleek hair pins, or any hair accessory that you love. The point is to own this hairstyle - make it yours, and flaunt it!

3. Short hair curtain bangs

Do not shy away from adding your unique and stylish details to your overall look - you can either opt for a trendy hair color or wear your bangs with a fancy headband, sleek hair pins, or any hair accessory that you love. The point is to own this hairstyle - make it yours, and flaunt it!

4. Medium-length hair with curtain bangs

Do not shy away from adding your unique and stylish details to your overall look - you can either opt for a trendy hair color or wear your bangs with a fancy headband, sleek hair pins, or any hair accessory that you love. The point is to own this hairstyle - make it yours, and flaunt it!

5. Long layers with curtain bangs

Do not shy away from adding your unique and stylish details to your overall look - you can either opt for a trendy hair color or wear your bangs with a fancy headband, sleek hair pins, or any hair accessory that you love. The point is to own this hairstyle - make it yours, and flaunt it!

6. Curtain bangs for wavy or curly hair

Do not shy away from adding your unique and stylish details to your overall look - you can either opt for a trendy hair color or wear your bangs with a fancy headband, sleek hair pins, or any hair accessory that you love. The point is to own this hairstyle - make it yours, and flaunt it!

7. Layered or Feathered hair with curtain bangs

Do not shy away from adding your unique and stylish details to your overall look - you can either opt for a trendy hair color or wear your bangs with a fancy headband, sleek hair pins, or any hair accessory that you love. The point is to own this hairstyle - make it yours, and flaunt it!

8. Short bob or Pixie cut with curtain bangs

Do not shy away from adding your unique and stylish details to your overall look - you can either opt for a trendy hair color or wear your bangs with a fancy headband, sleek hair pins, or any hair accessory that you love. The point is to own this hairstyle - make it yours, and flaunt it!

9. Long bob with curtain bangs

Do not shy away from adding your unique and stylish details to your overall look - you can either opt for a trendy hair color or wear your bangs with a fancy headband, sleek hair pins, or any hair accessory that you love. The point is to own this hairstyle - make it yours, and flaunt it!

10. Wispy curtain bangs long hair

Do not shy away from adding your unique and stylish details to your overall look - you can either opt for a trendy hair color or wear your bangs with a fancy headband, sleek hair pins, or any hair accessory that you love. The point is to own this hairstyle - make it yours, and flaunt it!

11. Wolf cut with curtain bangs

Do not shy away from adding your unique and stylish details to your overall look - you can either opt for a trendy hair color or wear your bangs with a fancy headband, sleek hair pins, or any hair accessory that you love. The point is to own this hairstyle - make it yours, and flaunt it!

12. Curtain bangs with ponytail

Do not shy away from adding your unique and stylish details to your overall look - you can either opt for a trendy hair color or wear your bangs with a fancy headband, sleek hair pins, or any hair accessory that you love. The point is to own this hairstyle - make it yours, and flaunt it!

13. Half-Up, Half-Down hairstyle with bangs

Do not shy away from adding your unique and stylish details to your overall look - you can either opt for a trendy hair color or wear your bangs with a fancy headband, sleek hair pins, or any hair accessory that you love. The point is to own this hairstyle - make it yours, and flaunt it!

14. Soft curtain bangs

Do not shy away from adding your unique and stylish details to your overall look - you can either opt for a trendy hair color or wear your bangs with a fancy headband, sleek hair pins, or any hair accessory that you love. The point is to own this hairstyle - make it yours, and flaunt it!

15. Bardot curtain bangs - 60’s style

Do not shy away from adding your unique and stylish details to your overall look - you can either opt for a trendy hair color or wear your bangs with a fancy headband, sleek hair pins, or any hair accessory that you love. The point is to own this hairstyle - make it yours, and flaunt it!

How should you cut curtain bangs?

Our simple advice - leave curtain bangs haircut to your hairstylist. Always have your fringes (or any haircut for that matter) cut by professional hair experts.

Before scheduling the appointment, have a consultation first with your hairstylist. They will consider or study your face shape, general features, lifestyle, and hair texture and suggest what type of hairstyle will suit you best.

Moreover, before going to the salon, do your research - understand what style or cut will work best for you as per your facial features. You can also carry reference images (again as per your face cut) to show to your hairstylist. This way both of you will save a lot of time, and your hair expert will have much better clarity of your expectations.

How should you maintain curtain bangs?

Curtain bangs are immensely low-maintenance and relatively easy to style as far as most bangs go. Why so? Because you can effortlessly blend the long pieces of your fringe into the rest of your hair even when you grow them out.

To have curtain fringes is to understand they require two critical things -

Frequently visit your salons for trims and proper shape-ups. As per the hair experts, you typically need to book an appointment with them every couple of weeks.

Refresh your fringes daily is vital for maximum impact. Dry shampoo is your new best friend to keep them fresh-looking and lively. Plus, to revive your curly, wavy, and kinky hair textures, reset your bangs every alternate day by sprinkling water or a lightweight styling mist.

Conclusion

For many people, major life events like a promotion at work, breakup, milestone achievement, or birthday seem to prompt dramatic and flattering new fringe. And refreshed bangs tend to make any existing haircut feel like an entirely new appeal without losing your original hair length. Curtain bangs certainly give off an easy-going vibe of summer and simplicity while taking your entire look to another level. It is a hairstyle that any person can have despite their face shape and hair texture. Although you may think that these curtain bangs are so last decade, no - they are back home and are one of the fascinating and most flattering haircut trends of 2022 that you too should try!

Also Read: 44 most popular hairstyles for curly hair in 2022