Cute skirts for women to ace the summer style game under Rs 1999 from Amazon

Summer is almost here and it's the best time of the year to fill your wardrobe with cute skirts. Skirts are a versatile piece of clothing that can be mixed and matched with crop tops, shackets or shirts for a casual chic look. Every woman who loves fashion and prioritises comfort knows how amazing skirts are. In different lengths and fits, skirts can suit all body types and are a must-have clothing piece that one can never have enough of. Below is our curated list of 7 cute skirts for women to ace the summer style game. Scroll on and shop the ones you love or order them to gift to your siblings or friends.

Here are 7 cute skirts for women:

1. Maroon mini skirt

If you are a fan of Korean series and songs, you might have sported the stars donning micro-mini skirts teamed with stockings and knee-length socks. So cool right? Here is a similar micro-mini cute skirt with attached shorts that you can team with your favourite top. Team it with boxy kicks to give your look a sporty touch.

Price: Rs 499

2. Checkered print midi skirt

Gingham prints are a classic just like polka dots. The black and white cotton midi skirt featuring box pleats and tie detail at the waist is a comfy and cute skirt that is perfect for the summer. It’ll go well with a plain burgundy coloured crop top or the cliche black and a white tee.

Price: Rs 599

3. Flared midi skirt

The very peri shade of purple is named the Pantone Colour of the Year. This knife-pleated flared polyester skirt is machine washable and gives you a summer spring vibe with its fun silhouette and trendy colour pick.

Price: Rs 1976

4. Micro-mini knife pleat skirt

The K-Pop wave has taken over the world in all aspects and it has influenced every millennial’s fashion choices as well. This cute skirt for women featuring a high waisted knife pleated design is something you can team up with your casual tee for a sensuous yet cute look to the college, clubbing or for a night out with your homies.

Price: Rs 1499

5. Polka dot summer skirt

Packing your vacation wardrobe? How about adding this uber-chic cool blue polka dot skirt featuring two-tiered ruffle details? The cotton midi skirt is perfect for your summer vacation and is also a casual wear style that you can use repeatedly pairing up with different tops.

Price: Rs 1149

6. Wrap-style western skirt

This stylish beige hued A-line above-the-knee skirt features a wrap-style design with a front eyelet and a tie-up detail. It's super chic and has a semi-formal touch making it perfect for both office and party and even for date nights. Pairing it with stilettos will give you a feminine elegant look.

Price: Rs 699

7. Denim mini skirt

Denim mini skirts are classic that you can sport throughout the year no matter what the season is. This classy skirt can be styled differently to make it suitable for all occasions- from coffee dates to college or office parties.

Price: Rs 629

Different skirts set different vibes for your look and with apt accessories and styling, you can be a stunner in skirts. Hope you found your favourite from our list of cute skirts for women. Let us know in the comments below what more fashion curations you want us to do.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

