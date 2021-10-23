Deck yourself up in festive jewellery this Diwali season without burning a hole in your pocket

Diwali is almost here and we are ready! Ready to shop till we drop as the offers and discounts are unmissable this season. We’ve thereby curated this list of must-have festive jewellery items to help you rock all those desi outfits in style and make all the aunties turn around in wonder. From coin necklaces to pearl sets and gigantic rings, our set of products will surely elevate your jewellery collection. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Coin Jewellery Set

Coin jewellery has a totally different elegance to it. This set includes a short chain, a long one and a pair of coordinating earrings. The layering option gives you a choice to select either chains or even both depending on the occasion and type of outfit you decide to wear. So go get this set now!

PRICE: ₹ 269

2. Art Pearl Necklace Set

This choker set with pearls and green plus red stones makes for a perfect Diwali gift this season. These colours being the most integral part of our cultural functions will fit seamlessly into everyone’s wardrobe and can be paired with sarees, salwar suits and even ethnic dresses.

PRICE: ₹ 375

3. Brass Design Traditional Necklace

This chunky oxidised set is enough as a stand-alone piece owing to its size and captivating design. It features an embossing on its central plate on either side and the ghungroo element definitely elevates the oomph to make it more festive and interesting.

PRICE: ₹ 349

4. Stone Studded Pearl Jewellery Set

Bound to make you look like a queen from the Nizam era of Hyderabad, this pearl choker set is a one-of-a-kind piece. The emerald stone really elevates the white and adds a regal aesthetic to it. Made with quality stones and top-notch finishing, get this set now!

PRICE: ₹ 299

5. Jhumka Earrings for Women

These contemporary but festive looking jhumkas are all you need this season! They will complement any ethnic or western attire. The color complements all outfits and may be worn as a statement piece to any occasion. They are handcrafted in brass alloy with kundan stones of very fine quality. Go ahead and make them all yours right away.

PRICE: ₹ 239

6. Gold Plated Ring for Women

This gold-plated ring comes with a lush crowding of mini pearls giving the effect of a ghungroo design. It is definitely a statement piece owing to the size and its eccentric but elegant design. Pair it with your favourite gold jewellery and you’re good to go!

PRICE: ₹ 249

