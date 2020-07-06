From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Add a pop of colour to your workout gear

Quarantine workouts are a norm, so here are some outfit ideas to feel good while you burn it out.

Who wants to work out when the bed is so close, in fact, in the same room for some people! We feel this emotion strongly, almost just as strongly as all of you. But here’s the thing, the more quarantine and lockdowns are getting extended (at least in some cities) the more important it is becoming to find a way to keep ourselves motivated to do some sort of a workout at home. Most of the time, if you look good/feel good while working out, you will feel less lazy to complete the workout.

There’s one trick that your favourite celebrities use to lift the mood while working out. That is by adding a pop of colour to their workout wear. Yellow, pink, blue, they will just add one solid colour/print to change up the whole look (and to click a great selfie). We rounded up our favourite ways in which these celebrities have added some colour to their workout wear.

Colour on top

So the easiest way to add a bit of flair to your workout outfit would be to add a sports bra/T-shirt/jacket in a brighter colour. Take it from or Radhika Madan’s pink number or and ’s yellow; just a colourful top could brighten up the whole look.

Coloured bottoms

Well, if you could add colour to the top, you could extend the same courtesy to your bottoms. Take it from Ananya Panday, just wearing some coral shorts could change the game. Also how fun would it be to do your morning stretches and look at some mint green leggings like Alia is wearing? Did you know that mint green is a colour that works on keeping you calm as well? That’s a double whammy!

Special mention to colourful sneakers. If you're working out in your building gym or going out for a run (in a 2km radius) just wear some bright sneakers to improve your mood like Kundra here.

If you ARE stepping out, you could add on a holographic jacket like Janhvi Kapoor too. You know, so you are spotted from a mile away! Social distancing is still important.

Another tip before we conclude this. Experts say, that leaving your workout clothing in your eye line where you can spot it after you wake up will act like a mental checklist and keep you prepared for what’s to come. Also if you are a ‘workout in the morning’ person, then slip into your workout gear as soon as you wake up. That helps too!

Hope this makes your quarantine workout a little more colourful!

