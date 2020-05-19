Deepika Padukone to Gigi Hadid: 5 celeb approved hair accessories to sport and look presentable on Zoom calls

The fuss-free chic girl's guide to styling her hair at the last minute.

Zoom calls are the only way for us to interact with the outside world today. Whether it is meetings, birthdays, date nights or even just catching up with friends, it is all over zoom thanks to the lockdown. While almost everybody is dressed in pajamas and home clothes most of the time, they aren't exactly zoom appropriate. How to jazz up the look? Accessorise!

Since only half of the body is visible on video, no better way to put together and look like you actually made an effort into dressing up, than with hair accessories! Check out the celebrity-approved ones to try your hand on!



Nothing holds the hair back from your face like a chic hairband. For added oomph, take inspiration from Padukone's embellished floral band that she wore at the MET gala. It looked like it belonged on her high-ponytail!

Gigi Hadid

To keep your hair away from your face but still leave it lose, supermodel Gigi Hadid sported hairclips above her ears will do the trick! Find some that match our outfit for extra style points.

Sara Ali Khan

To look like the carefree girl-next-door for your next catch-up session with friends or even date night, take inspiration from Sara's knotted hairband that secures her hair away from her face and still frame it well with a boost of colour.



Didn't think bobby pins could look stylish, did you? We love how Alia Bhatt held her hair back with multiple bobby pins, creating a simple yet elegant pattern.

Ahuja

One of the chicest looks, we love how Sonam secured her bun with a simple yet elegant gold bun cage. It ensured there were no flyaways. A low bun has never looked more stylish!

Which hair accessory is your favourite? Let us know in the comment section below.

