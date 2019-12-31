Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor: Ultimate celebrity approved outfit ideas for New Year’s Eve

Add some extra razzle-dazzle to your New Year’s Eve party with these exquisite numbers. Browse through and get party ready!

It is difficult to find an outfit or accessory that will match the sparkle of anticipation in your eyes for the upcoming year. No need to worry, we took it upon ourselves to curate a list of all the shiny, intricately detailed pieces that scream party. Opt for one of these babies and step out to celebrate the last day of the decade and bring in the new year in the most fabulous way possible. Go ahead and RSVP for that evening soiree because your beloved celebs are here to save your last day of 2019.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Satin is always a good idea when it comes to a party outfit. The fabric is sophisticated and sultry enough to hold a look together. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan who opted for a stunning dress by Materiel in a rich red colour. The one shoulder dress is bold enough to make the wearer stand out without the need of much baubles. Just like the Good Newwz actress, go low on makeup and opt for some effortless waves. More power to minimalism!

If colours aren’t your calling then this look by Anushka Sharma should be your ideal outfit for a casual soiree. The Zero actress choose a dress by Sonam Parmar Jhawar with an interesting and quite obvious detail. If you aren’t big on colours, go big on your sleeves! Being a little dramatic never hurt anybody and is worth a try. Keep the makeup minimal and you have yourself a stunning look.

Don’t want to put a lot of effort in your party look? Always count on sequin to effortlessly elevate any party look. Just like Katrina Kaif, slip on a silver sequin dress by Ashish and you are good to go. Go heavy on your makeup and hairdo to faultlessly complete the look. Imitating Katrina’s wet hair look would be a win-win decision and we highly recommend it.

For all those devout minimalists out there, a simple black dress could do wonders for you. Take cues from Deepika Padukone on how to nail head to toe black. The Chhapaak actress pulled off a black Emilia Wickstead with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels. She went for sleek hair and smokey eyes and topped off the look with a pair of diamond danglers.

Leather has been one of the biggest trends this season. Alia Bhatt sure wasn’t going to shy away from adding her twist to the hot new trend. She opted for an ensemble by Oman Studio and Topshop and gave makeup a backseat. The rhinestone embellished pants are an ideal piece for a casual party. It adds the extra oomph factor without going overboard. And who doesn’t love a good pair of jeans?

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has been a true inspiration with respect to fashion this past year. From pulling off the hot new colours of the season to showing up in a sultry dress by Alexandre Vauthier. She has transformed her fashion game and we couldn’t have loved it more. Her brown snug fit dress is literally every millenial girl’s dream. The dress personifies glamour and couldn’t be better fit for new year soirees.

Be it leather or sequin, we hope that your last day of the decade is as glamorous as all the looks bestowed upon us by our favourite celebs. Which look is your favourite?

Comment below and let us know.

