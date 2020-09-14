Deepika Padukone to Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt: EASY ways to introduce colour in your basic wardrobe

If you’re looking to expand your style horizons, we have enough inspiration for you! Check it out

If you're one of those people who incline towards a more neutral closet with whites and blacks dominating the wardrobe, welcome to the club, you aren't alone! For some, wearing colours can be tricky and we can totally relate to that! However, colours can be fun and if worn right, can create quite the statement! So, if you're looking to expand your closet horizons and step out of your comfort zone, you've come to the right place. Here's how you can introduce colour in your basic wardrobe like a pro!

Now adding a pop of colour in an all-white ensemble is a great way to introduce colour. All you need to do is opt for a colourful shirt or a blazer and you'll be good to go! You can hardly ever go wrong with this style hack!

If you're more of a basic girl, you know that nothing beats a white shirt and blue jeans combo! Now, it'll be weird to break off this classic pair so instead of switching things up with the classic, you can add a pop of colour using a bright pair of shoes or heels. This not only creates a statement but adds an extra bit of oomph to the classic outfit. As an added bonus, you can even play with colours on your lips!

Talking about playing with colours on your lips, this is a great way to introduce colour in your minimal wardrobe without taking too much away from your comfort zone!

Accessories can play a major role when it comes to making a statement. Now, what's best if you're looking to step out of your fashion boundaries and opt for colours! Accessories can transform the look and there's no denying that!

Whose looks would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan: 5 celeb inspired red dresses PERFECT for a date night

Share your comment ×