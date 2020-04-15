Definitive guide on maintaining, storing and cleaning fine jewellery

While we are all spring cleaning and quarantine de-cluttering, do not ignore your jewellery. Here’s an expert-approved guide on how to store, clean and maintain your jewellery.

With the lockdown being extended, and us having time, we are all cleaning and de-cluttering for our sanity and mental health. Here are some wardrobe rearranging hacks that could really change your fashion game for later. While we do that, we also shouldn’t ignore our jewellery. Over time we see our jewellery losing its shine and that could be because we aren’t cleaning and storing them right. So with some help from Leshna Shah, Co-founder and Creative Director of Irasva, we have all the tips that you would need to increase the longevity of your fine jewellery.

Cleaning

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of the steps of cleaning jewellery, you NEED to remember, your jewellery needs to be cleaning regularly. Just like your clothing and furniture and home, your jewellery needs to be cleaned on and off especially after you wear them. “For both fine jewellery and costume jewellery, you can use simple household items like warm water, mild dish soap and a soft-bristle toothbrush to clean your jewellery, followed by drying the pieces with a soft cloth,

If your jewellery is pretty dirty, you can leave it to soak for a bit to really loosen up that dirt. Afterwards, make sure you pat it gently and lay on a clean, soft cloth to dry completely,” says Leshna.

Make sure you clean your jewellery before and after you wear. It is important to just softly clean it with a cleaning cloth so you don’t have to use stronger cleaners or take it to the jeweller for a thorough cleaning.

Storage

While it is true that diamonds are a strong element, but it doesn’t mean that there can’t be any wear and tear over time, “a diamond can be scratched by another diamond if they come into contact and it is possible to chip a diamond when a force is applied at its cleavage plane,” she says. Ideally, diamond and metal jewellery alike should be stored in a dry box that doesn’t let the humidity or dust penetrate while keeping the jewellery safe from scratches and wear and tear due to movement or rubbing against other jewellery.

According to Leshna, the best method for storing jewellery is to have compartmentalized storage space as it facilitates sorting and organization. This is especially important if you own multiple pieces of diamond jewellery because you want to avoid any direct contact between them.

Gold and silver pieces should be stored in individual cotton jewellery bags that will help reduce moisture while still allowing them to breathe.

She advises against storing various gemstones together especially if they are in the same compartment. Also a valuable addition to all jewellery boxes, you could add charcoal or silica gel packets to absorb moisture.

Maintenance

Now that you know how to clean and store the jewellery, here are some do’s and don’ts that Leshna insists you follow to ensure your jewellery doesn’t become dull over time.

Don’t treat your jewellery with harsh chemicals.

Do have your jewellery insured.

Don’t put your jewellery through needless wear and tear

Don’t wear your jewellery while doing household chores or during hands-on activities.

Do schedule quarterly maintenance appointments with your jeweller.

Organisation

Finally, a few tips on effectively organising your jewellery, “The organizational system you choose largely depends on how you pick your jewellery for the day or evening. You can store like items together, or organize by occasion, such as casual and formal. You can group silver with silver and gold with gold, or keep all your emerald pieces in the same area. It really just depends on your preference.”

Just remember they need to be away from moisture and in different compartments and pouches even if it’s the same box. That’s all!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×