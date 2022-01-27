Delightful co-ord sets under Rs. 2000 that are worth the style cues

Playful co-ord sets are now in trend and plan to stay for quite some long. The delightful details and solid colours of the sets will amp up your festive as well as casual styles effortlessly. Co-ord sets always come in pairs to make sure that you dress up as quickly as the breeze. It is now the time to set some style cues. Wondering how? Scroll down and amp up your style with no fuss.

1. Casual Round neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt and Shorts Co-ord Set

Amp up your basics with this casual co-ord set. The set is a must have for your everyday setting. It is a versatile day to night pick to stay comfortable throughout the day. To complete your look, hang a belt bag and rock the sneaker game like a pro.

Price: Rs. 1799

Deal: Rs. 699

2. Casual Pitch Black co-ord Set

This Casual Pitch Black co-ord Set is a wrinkled set for utmost styling. It has an elasticated waistband that rests on your wrist easily. The bottom has a mid rise for regular fit. The trouser and the top is made up of lycra and polyester for utmost softness and comfort.

Price: Rs. 2598

Deal: Rs. 814

3. Tie Dye Printed Co-ord Set

This tie dye set is a must have. It is made up of cotton and a trendy casual tracksuit designed for women you love to follow the tie and dye hype. It has a breathable fabric and stylish pattern that will make you look not less than chic.

Price: Rs. 1999

4. Grey Party Co-ord Set

This party co-ord set has foil print all over. It has a ruched design skirt, square neck crop top and balloon sleeves. It has elasticated ribs at the sleeves and below the chest for utmost fitting. This party co-ord set will make you stand out at night parties and eves.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 1399

5. Poly Crepe Crop Top with Palazzo and Shrug

This Poly Crepe Crop Top with Palazzo and Shrug is a flaunt worthy festive wear. The crepe fabric of the set is printed and comes with a plain shroud. The intricate detailing at the edge of the crop top adds glamour to your overall look.

Price: Rs. 2949

Deal: Rs. 999

6. Black and White Checkered 2 Piece Set

This Black and White Checkered 2 Piece Set comes with a pencil skirt and long sleeves checkered crop top. The bodycon style of the co-ord set will help you to flaunt your curves better. This co-ord set also looks great when teamed with a solid colour black or white blazer.

Price: Rs. 789

7. Floral Print Co-ord Set

This floral print co-ord set contains a crop top and skirt. The crop top has a boat neck and short balloon sleeves. The elastic at all edges of the crop top and as well as at the sleeves ensures that your crop tops hug your body with minimal efforts. Whereas the skirt will keep your breezy throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 1679

8. Open Front Co-ord Set

This co-ord set is a western wear that comes in cotton. It contains short pants and a sleeveless blazer. The blazer has a shawl collar and has a relaxed fit. You can use it as a pull over or create your mix-match styles with this playful co-ord set.

Price: Rs. 3899

Deal: Rs. 1439

Now you don't have to pass your valuable time in pairing your outfit for the day. Simply pull out any of the co-ord sets and you are ready within minutes. No fussiness in finding the perfect pair to team up with your bottoms or tops. These co-ord sets will help you to spruce up your fashion sense seamlessly.

