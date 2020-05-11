The Denim Edit: 3 ways to DIY and make your own distressed jeans

Want to look rugged yet fashionable? Here's how to reuse those old denims and make them look brand new!

It is the time for DIYs and reusing old things from your closet! Now that everybody is locked down in their homes, it has been months of cleaning and getting rid of old stuff you never use. From the pile of items to toss, consider holding on to all those pairs of jeans that fit for you can upcycle them and turn them into fashionably distressed, ripped denims!

Now that shopping is out of the questions as malls and stores are shut, the time has come to create new outfits. And the best part, it is easy to create with just scissors, bobby pins and tweezers!

It can also help in saving on splurging on ripped jeans which can sometimes be pricier than regular ones! Plus, it will also save you from all those questions your mom keeps pestering you about like, Why you buying torn jeans!

Big, threaded holes

to start with, cut up horizontal strips on your jeans that are half an inch apart from each other.

Using your tweezers, pluck out all the blue threads from the strips. Make sure they are the vertical threads and not the horizontal ones.

The white threads will remain. Let them be or cut some of them up to make things a little messier and edgier.

Small, lived-in holes

To make your jeans look more effortlessly lived-in, smaller holes that look like they have made their way into the pants over time are perfect.

For this, just mark a few patches and rub them with sandpaper. This will thin the denim and create holes in it while also making the fabric softer.

Fray out the pockets and edges

To make frayed patches, give your denims a more rugged look, there's nothing better than fraying out the pockets, edges and area around the zipper.

Take a disposable razor and scrape the area you want to fray out. This makes for the perfect last step after using the tweezer to make bigger and more organised holes in the jeans. It gives a disheveled and artsy look to the pants.

Do you prefer to DIY or buy the jeans from the store? Let us know in the comment section below.

