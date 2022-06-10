10 Best designer necklaces that are the call of elegance

Fashion accessories like earrings, bangles, jewellery sets and designer necklaces add loads of oomph to your look. Secondly, designer necklaces can never go wrong as they accentuate your beauty seamlessly. They not only uplift your OOTD but also exhale bold and chic vibes that are much needed during festive occasions or impromptu meetings. Today, you have a chance to bring home the fashion game changers and add a shimmery touch to your already existing beauty.

Our top picks of the best designer necklaces

In this article

1. Generic necklaces

2. Trendy necklaces

3. How to accessorise yourself as per your attire?

4. Designer necklaces

Designer necklaces that are crafted with utmost elegance and simplicity that are loved by all. No matter how hard women try to strive for the best of all, they still seek for something that is exclusive and trending. Right from bridal jewellery sets, artificial jewellery and necklace sets everything has undergone a revolution in terms of craftsmanship and quality. This is largely due to the ever changing desires of women and the itch to stand out from the crowd. Today, women fitting in every age bar will find their own masterpiece to team up with their western as well as traditional wear.

Here are a few types of jewellery that women love to play with for attaining a classy and timeless look. These types are jotted down as per the designs and structures of the jewellery sets that have managed to be in the buzz.

Choker Necklace Sets

Bridal Jewellery Sets

Long Necklace Sets

Designer Lockets

Fashionable Jewellery Sets

Pendant Necklaces

Heavy Jewellery sets

Traditional Jewellery Sets

These are the most popular types of jewellery that every contemporary woman is acquainted with. But the majority of the jewellery-addicted women have broken the above-mentioned structural types of necklaces according to the usage of beads, diamonds, pearls and the vibe that they disseminate. Scroll down to check what the jewellery-addicts label them as:

We do know you love everything trendy and classy. So here are the types of necklaces that every modern or new age woman will love to own. Scroll through the list below and get to know the most trendy pieces of modern art.

Antique Jewellery

Vintage Jewellery

Temple Jewellery

Kundan Jewelley

Pearl Jewellery

Filigree Jewellery

Diamond Studded Jewelley

Handmade Jewellery

DESIGNER NECKLACES

What are designer necklaces? Designer necklaces are highly appreciated jewellery pieces in the Indian heritage. They exude royalty and elegance for years to come. So which types of necklaces are you planning to draw all the attention with? No matter wherever you go, you will always need these masterpieces at your hands to elevate your charm effortlessly.

Do you often find yourself in a fix after you dress up? Do you hunt for the perfect fashion accessory to complete your look? No worries! We are here to resolve all of your dressing woes. Be it ethnic or western, here is how you can complete your look with the best jewellery sets, necklaces and fashionable accessories.

Loved it? Wondering how to style your western attire? We have got you covered. Time to redefine your ethnic as well as western style this year with minimal efforts. Scroll down and get to know what you need to vouch for at the earliest.

Wait! We are not done yet because we do know that you are still hunting for necklaces that are elegant, exquisite, exceptional and glamorous. Wish to steal the limelight and go exclusive? Here are some of the best designer necklaces that you need right away. Without much ado, let the shopping spree begin.

We do know that lipsticks and jewellery are never enough. So why settle for less when you deserve more? In addition to your artificial jewellery sets and neck pieces, you ought to own designer necklaces. Roll your eyes over and check out the top 10 designer necklaces that are as precious as you.

1. Mia by Tanishq Secret Key Gold Necklace

This gold necklace from Mia by Tanishq is made of 14k (585) yellow gold. It is delicate and compliments the natural beauty of the wearer. It defines nothing but simplicity.

Why pick Mia by Tanishq Secret Key Gold Necklace?

This gold necklace has managed to earn 5 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon. The shimmery touch and subtle charisma of the designer necklace makes it a must-have piece of fashion.

Price: Rs. 9,499

2. GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Drizzle Drop Pendant with Box Chain

This GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Drizzle Drop Pendant with Box Chain is an alluring piece of jewellery that is crafted from silver. It has a precious design and a minimalistic pendant. The simple yet chic pendant has the shiniest zircon ever, nestled comfortably in a circular silver frame.

Why pick GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Drizzle Drop Pendant with Box Chain?

This pendant necklace is one kind of fashion accessory that you will never feel like taking off. On the other hand, the necklace comes in a cute GIVA jewellery box along with a GIVA jewellery kit which includes a soft cleaning cloth for jewellery care.

Price: Rs. 2,998

Deal: Rs. 1,707

3. CLARA 925 Sterling Silver Heart Pendant Necklace

This pendant necklace is crafted from 92.5 percent pure real silver. It comes with a nickel-free rhodium plating for a long lasting shine.

Why pick CLARA 925 Sterling Silver Heart Pendant Necklace?

This necklace is made up of skin-friendly metals that makes it a lightweight designer necklace. This necklace has managed to bag 5 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon and leaves no place for disappointments.

Price: Rs. 3,998

Deal: Rs. 1,799

4. Verozi 925 Sterling Silver Women's Love Knot Pendant Necklace

This pendant necklace is a gold and rhodium plated designer necklace. It is chic and modish that you can flaunt with any of your attire. The design is complex yet subtle. The structure and pattern of the necklace is innovative in approach but also parallelly justifies the beauty of the necklace.

Why pick Verozi 925 Sterling Silver Women's Love Knot Pendant Necklace?

This necklace has gemstones that are individually set. We love the minimalist design of the necklace and thus recommend you to snag this alluring necklace at the earliest. It is crafted from nickel-free and lead-free elements that takes due care of your skin.

Price: Rs. 4,168

Deal: Rs. 1,899

5. DISHIS Designer Jewellery Handmade Collection 925 Silver Pendant Necklace

This designer pendant necklace from DISHIS is made of pure 925 sterling silver and 100 percent skin friendly raw materials. The unique design and neat finishing add the missing touch of shimmer to your drab outfit. Be it ethnic or western, this designer necklace will complement your style effortlessly.

Why pick DISHIS Designer Jewellery Handmade Collection 925 Silver Pendant Necklace?

The high quality materials used while crafting this pendant necklace is ideal for those who possess sensitive skin. The finest quality stones studded in the pendant are capable enough to draw all the attention.

Price: Rs. 2,899

Deal: Rs. 1,899

6. Ratnavali Jewels American Diamond Red Ruby White Necklace

This Ratnavali Jewels American Diamond Red Ruby White Necklace comes with matching earrings to amp up your beauty from all the angles. This necklace will serve you with a rich look and thus make you feel royal. This traditional necklace set will definitely complement any of your Indian attire.

Why pick Ratnavali Jewels American Diamond Red Ruby White Necklace?

This Ratnavali Jewels American Diamond Red Ruby White Necklace is a stylish jewellery set that is everything but fancy. With 4.2 out of 5 stars ratings, this designer necklace is all that you need to accessorise your contemporary look.

Price: Rs. 4,000

Deal: Rs. 1,580

7. Yellow Chimes Jewellery Set for Women

This jewellery set is an American diamond necklace set that comes with matching earrings. The intricate high polish of the diamonds creates glamorous reflections just the way you like.

Why pick a Yellow Chimes Jewellery Set for Women?

This designer necklace set is a modern piece of art that every woman must vouch. It looks luxe and fits in the budget of every common man. It serves you with a classy look and you need nothing else to accentuate your beauty.

Price: Rs. 6,657

Deal: Rs. 1,599

8. Zeneme Jewellery Set American Diamond Floral Design Choker Necklace

This designer necklace set is a rose gold plated American diamond set. The floral design of the necklace is handcrafted and comes with a pair of earrings. The environmentally friendly non-precious metals that are used for making the jewellery set are skin-friendly and cause no itchiness.

Why pick Zeneme Jewellery Set American Diamond Floral Design Choker Necklace?

This choker necklace is loaded with crystals that are too small. We are sure that this designer necklace set will fetch you a plethora of compliments.

Price: Rs. 3,999

Deal: Rs. 889

9. MINUTIAE Pendant Necklace With Round Cut Solitaire Austrian Cubic Zirconia Diamond

This pendant necklace is a 18K gold plating pendant necklace chain. It is crafted by skilled artisans and built with durable brass. The top quality crystal and cubic zirconia is something that you just can't stop appreciating.

Why pick MINUTIAE Pendant Necklace With Round Cut Solitaire Austrian Cubic Zirconia Diamond?

This pendant necklace is resistant to rust, oxidation and discoloration. This necklace has a lobster lock for utmost safety and security. It is one such fashion accessory that has the ability to compliment western as well as ethnic outfits.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 549

10. Swasti Jewels American Diamond Necklace Set

This Swasti Jewels American Diamond Necklace Set is an ethnic fashion jewellery. The design goes very well with traditional outfits. It comes with a pair of earrings so you need not hunt for a matching pair.

Why pick a Swasti Jewels American Diamond Necklace Set?

This necklace set comes with a gold plated and rhodium plating for that ever lasting shine. This necklace is artistic and elevates your traditional attire with ease. What's more? The 5 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon says it all.

Price: Rs. 9,999

Deal: Rs. 1,989

What are you waiting for? Seize the best designer necklaces today itself. Designer necklaces are not just mere pieces of fashion accessories but something that you could die for. Their crafting, appearance, intricate detailing, luxurious look and ever lasting shine will compel you to snag some more. These necklaces have great capability to boost the overall personality of the wearer. Secondly, these necklaces will be an accessory that will maximise your charisma like never before.

