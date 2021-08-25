Diet Sabya APPLAUDS Manish Malhotra for showing plus size blogger in fashion film for latest collection

Anonymous Instagram account Diet Sabya has called out designer Manish Malhotra multiple times post which the designer revealed that he even felt the anonymous critics have remained impartial to him and partial to other designers. Today, DS shared a story applauding MM for picking a plus-size fashion blogger to model his latest bridal collection.

Manish Malhotra released his new bridal collection - Nooraniyat, for which Kriti Sanon played showstopper. The fashion film showcased inclusivity at its best with dusky and plus-size models looking like they're having an absolute blast in the outfits. Plus-size fashion blogger Sakshi Sindwani, who goes by the name @stylemeupwithsakshi on Instagram was also part of Bollywood's favourite designer's fashion film and took to her Instagram to share some BTS shots and a long caption. "Ever since I started my modelling journey, I would keep telling people how it's a dream to be represented in couture!" Sindwani wrote about the change she sees in the industry.

Anonymous fashion watchdog Diet Sabya was quick to pick this up and shared her post as a story, giving credit to the designer for this move. But that's not all, netizens and followers of the anonymous account were quick to call out designer Tarun Tahiliani who was recently called out by influencer Dr Cuterus, for being fat-shamed by an employee at one of the outlets!

Another user wrote in saying it was a Master Business Stroke by MM for adding a plus-size model to his campaign, post the backlash that Tarun Tahiliani received.

