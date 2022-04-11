Different types of shirts that can help men create a lasting impression

Wish to optimise your fashion statements in utmost style? You have landed on the right page. We are here to solve all of your questions related to the different types of shirts, collar types and trending apparels for men. If you have snatched a glimpse of the formal shoes along with the hair styling products for men, then you ought to pay heed to the different shirt designs crafted especially for modern men.

Here are a few things that you need in your wardrobe and shoe closet to lay long lasting impressions wherever you go.

Once you have seized the best of all, have a look at the trending shirts, collar types and the different types of shirts available for men today.

Trending shirts for men

Polo Shirt: They look great when teamed up with shorts, joggers, cargo pants or track pants and jeans.

Sweatshirt: They are generally worn during winter or chilly mornings. Co-ord sweat shirts suits are currently in trend.

Regular Collar Shirt: A regular collar shirt is self explanatory. These types of shirts are meant for formal meetings. They are office wear staples found in every man’s closet.

Mandarin Collar Shirt: To avoid the fussiness of collars and keep your formal wear neutral you can go minimal on the collars. A mandarin collar shirt might look collarless but they have immense power to make a man’s OOTD swanky.

Slim fit Casual Shirt: Keeping in mind the needs and necessities of the modern man, slim fit casual shirts have managed to grab large attention. These shirts are wider at the shoulders and narrow down at the waist.

These trending shirts of men must have made their way to your closet. But there are also a few other necessary aspects you need to consider before choosing in best type of shirt.

Collar types:

Here is the list of the collar types so that you can pick the appropriate type of shirt for yourself.

Mandarin Collar: It is also called Chinese Collar. Mandarin collar is a standing collar that is 3 to 4 cm high. It is an unfolded stand up collar that is usually found on shirts and jackets. You can wear a mandarin collar shirt for formal as well as casual events.

Band Collar: Band Collar is a collar that looks like a band around the neck. It is similar to that of the mandarin collar. But here the collar is stiff and encircles the neck. It is a variation of the mandarin collar that makes that shirt collarless.

Button Down Collar: Button Down Collar is found on shirts in which the buttons begin from the collar and end at the waist. Short and long sleeve shirts feature a button down collar. Button down collars are also known as sport collars. They have a stylish appeal and are generally found in all types of shirts.

Club Collar: Club Collar is one of the most popular collar types found on men’s apparels. In this case the collar pain sits down the necktie that holds down the collar points.

Point Collar: It is a flexible collar that is universal and versatile. Point collar shirts have less space between the tips of the collars. Such types of collars make the man’s face look longer and slimmer.

Tab Collar: Tab Collar shirts have a button between the collars. This button is intended to provide space to fasten the tie. It is a perfect choice for those who love to wear a tie. It keeps the tie as well as the collar in place.

Wingtip Collar: Wingtip Collar serves you with a classic style. It is a small standing collar with tips pressed downwards. These collars stick horizontally resembling wings and hence the name “wingtip”. One may find the wingtip collar on a tuxedo.

Cutaway Collar: Cutaway Collar is meant to accommodate a large tie knot. It is an extreme spread collar with wider collar points. It gives a modern twist to a traditional formal shirt for men. Men with slim and long faces can choose a cutaway collar shirt without second thoughts.

After understanding the types of collars, you need to pay heed to the types of shirts for men. The distinctive types of shirts are categorised according to their weaving style and construction. Every type of shirt has something or the other to offer a common man’s fashion style.

Types of shirts for men:

Following are the types of shirts for men which have managed to steal the limelight in the contemporary era. You ought to scroll down till the end to know more about them in detail.

A. Cotton Shirt

B. Silk Shirt

C. Denim Shirt

D. Linen Shirt

E. Satin Shirt

F. Chambray shirt

G. Flannel Shirt

Different types of shirts for men

We have curated the different types of shirts according to their fabric type. Scroll down to check out which types suit your personality the best. Let the shopping haul be started!

A. Cotton Shirts

Cotton is one such fabric that is purely meant for weather like in India. The cotton fabric has a fiber that is spun into yarn and makes it softer. Such types of shirts are extremely comfortable and allow the skin to breathe. They are gentle on the skin and non-clingy. Cotton shirts are easily available and widely loved by millions of the male population living across the world. Cotton shirts are itch-free and allergy free However cotton shirts take more time to dry and often are prone to wrinkles if not stored properly.

1. STYLE MINISTRY 100% Giza Cotton Formal Shirt

This 100 percent cotton shirt is all a full sleeve formal shirt that has a slim fit type. It has a high quality cuff, collar interlining and buttons. This shirt is true to size and pre washed before stitched. Hence, this shirt is not prone to shrinkage. You can team it with any formal pants for perfect office wear or pair it with denims for a casual look.

2. Diverse Men's Regular Formal Shirt

This printed regular formal shirt is the best selling formal shirt for men. It is made up from 100 percent cotton with a classic collar style. The single cuff style and the patch pocket at the chest makes it a must have fashion piece. It has a double yoke for extra durability and stiffness.

3. Indian Threads Men's Chex/ Checkered Cotton

This checkered cotton shirt is a regular fit casual shirt. It has a stretchable material, collars and patch pocket. It will keep you comfortable throughout the day. To complete your casual look, pair it with denims and to complete your formal look pair it will contracting trousers.

B. Silk Shirts

A silk shirt is a timeless piece. It has a shiny appearance that is perfect to flaunt at traditional occasions or formal parties. It is a tough elastic fiber produced from silkworm cocoons. It is smooth on touch however regarded as one of the most expensive types of fabric. It has a luxe vibe and makes you look swanky like ever before. Silk shirts are largely worn in weddings and can be paired with any traditional or western bottom.

1. Vastramay Men Silk Ethnic Shirt

This ethnic silk shirt has a medium length and regular fit type. It is designed keeping in mind the Indian culture, traditions as well the taste of a modern man. This ethnic shirt comes with a patch pocket, button shirt collar and a premium blended silk fabric. It guarantees an incredibly dapper look and does not prick your skin.

2. VARASIDDHI SILKS Men's Silk Casual Shirt

This lavender coloured silk shirt has a front button neck style. It is a long sleeve, regular fit type shirt to rock every occasion in a glamorous way. The premium quality of silk fabric of this shirt makes it a must have piece.

3. VASTRAMAY Men's Classic Fit Ethnic Shirt

This sikh shirt exhales South Indian vibes. It is a regular fit shirt that you can pair it with trousers, denims as well as dhoti. With great stitching and comfortability, this silk shirt is a pretty fancy ethnic shirt for all types of occasions.

C. Denim Shirts

Denim is a thick cotton cloth that is available in plenty shades of blue. It is sturdy in nature due to the warp-faced textile. This is generally because of the weft. The weft passes under two or more warp threads and this twill weaving gives birth to a diagonal ribbing appearance. The knitted fabric is widely used to make jeans as well denim shirts. Denim shirts are an everyday casual wear.

1. Kuons Avenue Men's Slim Fit Casual Denim Shirt

This denim shirt is a long sleeve shirt that features a banded collar. The regular fit type of this shirt provides you with utmost comfortability. It has an ombre effect and comes with a front button style. The fine beige coloured stitching amps up the overall look of the shirt and thus makes it one the best shirt type to choose when the day screams casual.

2. Dennis Lingo Men's Solid Slim Fit Casual Shirt

This denim shirt comes with a classic collar style and two chest pockets. The light denim shade and slim fit makes it a wardrobe staple. It is outstanding in terms of comfort. It has a curved hemline, full button placket and a yoke on the shoulder for easy fitting.

3. OJASS Men's Regular Fit Casual Denim Shirt

This casual fit denim shirt serves you with roll up sleeves for utmost style. The smart fit and rugged colour is something that you must appreciate. If you are annoyed with the common denim shades, bring home this distinctive fashion apparel and uplift your OOTD effortlessly.

D. Linen Shirt

Linen is an extremely strong fabric. It is more crisp initially and becomes softer after frequent wash and usage. The fabric is less fluffier but considered to be breathable even during summers. This fabric has more of a sophisticated look. The heat conductivity of a linen shirt is much more than a cotton or a silk shirt. You can scratch the linen shirt for a more stretched and to the point look.

1. MCR Compact Pure Linen Men’s Shirt

This linen shirt is a full sleeves shirt in a smokey grey colour. It has a regular fit and can be teamed up with trousers, jeans as well as dhotis. It features a button down collar and a front patch pocket.

2. AEROPOSTALE Men Yellow Spread Collar Cotton Linen Shirt

This cotton linen shirt comes with rounded cuffs and chest patch pocket. It is woven from a blend of cotton and linen and thus it is piece made for laying top notch fashion statements effortlessly.

3. Colorplus Full Sleeve Medium Fawn Linen Solid Shirt

This fawn linen solid shirt has a regular collar and a classic fit. If linen shirts are too tough on your skin and tend to prick you, then slide into this linen solid shirt. It is a 100 percent linen fabric and does not contain any other fabric blends. This shirt promises lightweight comfort when worn with trousers and lace-ups.

E. Satin Shirts

Satin is one such fabric that has a shiny finish. It is a soft fabric that is more expensive than polyester. This is one such fabric that cannot be easily sewed. The slippery texture makes it a difficult fashion garment to handle. However, when on skin, a satin shirt promises extreme softness. It is a great piece of fashion that can keep you heavy on style and light on comfort levels. The smooth, glossy and lustrous shirts are a perfect choice to rock the parties and steal the limelight at joyous festivities. Though the fabric might stink and look sweaty, men still love to slip into the softness of the satin fabric.

1. ZINZCA Men's Slim Fit Formal Shirt

This formal satin shirt features a cutaway collar and single cuff sleeve. It is a plain, button up shirt made from premium and lightweight satin fabric. It is breathable and not just provides exceptional comfort but also a clean tailored look.

2. Uma Reatils Men's Satin Slim Fit Long Sleeve Casual Shirt

This satin shirt is the best casual shirt that you can flaunt in parties and clubs. You can also keep your OOTD semi-formal by parking it with trousers and formal shoes. The long sleeve collar and the shiny appearance of this shirt will make you stand out in glory seamlessly.

3. Bismillah Store Men's Satin Half Shirt

Half sleeve shirt disseminates utmost style in the most alluring way. This satin shirt is a printed shirt that is soft and light on your skin. This satin shirt will also allow you to breathe well no matter the weather. It also serves you with a premium stitching and fit type that is suitable to attend parties, sports events, formal or casual meetings or birthday parties.

F. Chambray shirt

It will not be wrong if you call a chambray shirt the brother of a denim shirt. A chambray shirt is a plain cotton fabric with dyed warp yarn and a white filling yarn. A chambray fabric is mostly light blue in shade and looks similar to denim. It is lighter and woven differently. The texture of a chambray shirt is distinctive and generally softer. A chambray shirt will keep you in a good mood as it does not undergo a rigid construction process like denim.

1. RIVER Ashish N Soni Designer Solid Men's Chambray sporty shirt

This chambray sporty shirt has a zipper opening at the neck which makes it easier to wear and can be used as an over garment. This chambray shirt comes with a band collar and a patch pocket with metallic zipper. This shirt also has an elastic hem at the bottom and horn buttons at the cuff.

2. AEROPOSTALE Men Dark Blue Mandarin Collar Slub Cotton Chambray Shirt

This mandarin collar chambray shirt is a wardrobe staple that comes with long sleeves and rounded cuffs. It has a cut for a relaxed profile and has plenty of room for your broad shoulders. The fabric is light in weight, smooth and breathable.

3. Tommy Hilfiger Men's Striped Slim fit Casual Shirt

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Striped Slim fit Casual Shirt has a striped pattern all over. This shirt is what defines comfort and style. With neat stitching and chambray blue colour, makes this casual shirt a summer staple.

G. Flannel Shirt

Flannel is a fabric that is generally worn in winters or in cold climatic conditions. They are more often worn as an over the top garment to exhale maximum style. It is soft but a medium weight fabric that has a napped and fuzzy finish. It offers a cosy feeling and keeps you warm throughout the day. It is a breathable fabric that traps in warm air and is thus regarded as a winter closet staple.

1. Emani Men's Heavy Flannel Cotton Cream Shirt

This flannel cotton cream shirt is made with premium natural fibers. This shirt has a tailored fit type. It is a casual shirt for men for your winter trips or early morning walks. If you don't like wearing a sweater, this shirt is a must in your wardrobe as it will protect you from the chill mornings.

2. Second Cuff Men's Formal Charcoal Flannel Checks Shirt

This flannel checked shirt is made up from Egyptian cotton fabric. It has a short button down collar and a slim fit type. It is a regular shirt that you can wear in formal meetings as well as chilly casual trips.

3. GLORYBOYZ Men's Regular-fit Cotton Checks Casual Full Sleeve Flannel Shirt

This flannel shirt is a midweight regular fit checkered long sleeve shirt that has a button-up style. It's a go-to pick shirt when the temperature drops. It has a rounded hem, single-button barrel cuffs, a single chest pocket and straight back yoke with side pleats for maximum style.

So out of these seven different types of shirts for men, which ones are making their way to your closet? It is truly a time to upgrade fashion sense with a dash of top notch style statements. The different styles, fit types, and collars designs will make you realize how competitive the men’s fashion industry is as compared to the women’s fashionable world.

Will you say that men have a limited number of options to choose from when it comes to fashion or apparels? This is just the start! The world is transforming and highly skilled craftsmen are honing their skills to the fullest. Believe us or not! Men’s apparels are undergoing a drastic transformation giving freedom to men to choose the best garment for laying a long lasting impression.

How to complete your look with..

Casual Style

If you wish to go casual, pick joggers or cargo pants and team them up with polo T-shirts or hemline neck sweatshirts. Shorts and short sleeve shirts also go well if you decide to complete your look with sneakers. Don't forget to accessorize yourself with the best watches and glasses. Take help of some hair styling tools and devices and transform your hairdo effortlessly. Spike and funky hairstyles compliments the overall dressing style of the day.

Formal Style

When formal style comes into picture, you must pay heed to the different types of shirts. It is important to give priority to your comfort level as well as personality. Right from cotton slim fits shirts, silk shirts, linen shirts to regular fit formal shirts, you can vouch for them all. Pair it with trousers, ankle length pants and complete your look with the comfiest formal shoes. Don't forget to spice your formal look with the help of a smart watch on your wrist. In addition to this, make sure you style your hair and beard in utmost sophistication.

In the current era, with the invention of these different types of shirts, men too can take equal time just like a woman to glam themselves up for the day. Right from shoes, apparels to fashion accessories, they can have them all and woo everyone around them seamlessly. Switch on your dapper mode and get your hands on the most suave piece of garment today itself.

FAQs

1. Which is the best shirt fabric?

Cotton has managed to bag the title of the best shirt fabric. The soft fabric and breathable feature makes it a wardrobe staple. A cotton shirt will keep you comfortable throughout the day. It won't prick you and promise everything that you are looking for in a shirt.

2. What are the types of fabrics?

There are plenty of fabrics available in India. There is cotton, linen, satin, flannel, denim, chambray and silk that has managed to grab maximum attention.

3. What are slim fit shirts?

Slim fit shirts do not look baggy like the regular fitting shirt. It hugs your skin and also has a smaller length. A slim fit shirt is suitable for going casual. It is a shirt that helps men to flaunt their body posture and curves. Men with broader shoulders and biceps generally choose a slim fit shirt to amp up their personality. These shirts are designed in a V-shaped manner. They are broader at the shoulders and tend to narrow down front the mid section to the waist.

4. What are the different types of shirts available for men?

There are 7 types of shirts for men namely cotton shirt, linen shirt, satin shirt, flannel shirt, denim shirt, silk shirt and chambray shirt. You can also categorise the types of shirt according to their collar types and common features.

