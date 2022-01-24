Do not lose your style quotient even at night with these 6 super stylish nightwear outfits

If you are someone who eats, sleeps and lives for fashion, then you will understand how rejuvenating it is when you wear stylish nightwear to your bed. Even though it may not make sense to most, a fashionable piece of nightwear is just as important as any other wardrobe essential. A fashionable lady will agree that even during your bedtime you should look a class apart while also giving your comfort the topmost priority. While many might opt for simple sleepwear or simply wear some old clothes for bedtime, we have a wide range of options for you to choose from! So add the one that will suit you the best, into your shopping cart and enjoy a goodnight’s sleep in style.

Printed Pyjamas

Banno’s Swagger Beige Printed Night Suit

It is impossible not to own a pyjama set. Pyjama sets exhibit utmost comfort and style. There has been a huge evolution and nowadays pyjama sets have become funkier with prints, colours, and patterns. This printed night suit comes with a super comfy printed collared top and matching pyjamas. Do not forget to pair this super cute set with a pair of comfy night slippers.

Price: Rs.1099

Buy Now

Night Dress

XOYA Printed Short Night Dress

Night dresses are overloaded with cuteness and we bet you will fall in love with them and buy more than just one piece. The best aspect about a night dress is that it will suit every body shape and makes a right choice for hot, humid weather.

Price: Rs.699

Buy Now

Satin Sets

Banno’s Swagger Coral Pink Satin Night Suit

Pamper yourself and experience luxury like never before with this butter-soft satin nightwear. This satin night suit does not only look amazing, but also feels super smooth at the same time. Ultra chic, sophisticated, and easy-breezy, satin night suits are the perfect blend of everything you possibly need.

Price: Rs.999

Buy Now

Short Sets

Eden & Ivy Women T-shirt & Short Set

Make your nights even more comfortable and fashionable with these cute babies. Short sets are a fusion of allure and nonchalant look, especially if you opt for a soft and printed shorts set. The coolest thing about a shorts set is that it complements every woman flawlessly, be it a tall or petite woman.

Price: Rs.534

Buy Now

Kaftan Set

Banno’s Swagger Printed Kaftan Night Suit

Kaftans are so in trend these days all thanks to Bebo. From casual looks to outdoor looks to nightwear, kaftans are raging right now! Kaftan’s popularity has much to do with functional comfort and versatility. It makes great nighttime wear because of its easy wearable nature. The fabric is also of prime importance and this Kaftan is designed to make sure that it is soothing to the skin.

Price: Rs.999

Buy Now

Capri Set

Zeyo Printed Capri Set

If shorts are not your cup of tea, and pyjamas are just not right for the warm weather, then worry not and pick a modest capri set. They are the perfect sleepwear for the winter nights and a decent wear for those who are not comfortable showing too much skin.

Price: Rs.899

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion



