Don’t know which beachwear will suit you the best? Here are 10 types of beachwear to choose from

Going to the beach is all about flaunting your body shape and feeling comfortable in what you wear.

Summer is all about going to the beach and soaking under the sun. But it is also about flaunting your body. It is the perfect season to chill out at the beach destination or to enjoy a pool party. If you have plans of enjoying your summer weekends at the beach, or if you are planning a short getaway to Goa or Maldives, then girls it is time to start hunting for the perfect beachwear. A flirty, girly and sensual swimsuit is all you need to perfectly enjoy the beach party. That is why we have curated a list of all the different types of swimsuits for you to choose from according to your shape and comfort level. So read along and add your dream beachwear to the shopping cart right away!

One Piece Swimsuit

One piece is a forever fashion swimsuit that has a vintage look. Our favourite celebrities have time and again sported a one piece swimsuit in panache. A one piece swimsuit flatters the body and women who do not want to flash too much of skin can definitely pick this chic one piece swimsuit.

Bikini

The all time favourite for every beach-loving girl is the bikini. It is a two piece swimsuit which has a myriad of styles fashioned for every body type. It is also a great way to flaunt your beach body and your natural curves. It gives a bewitching look that will make every picture you take look Instagram-worthy.

Tankini

A tankini set is a melange of a tank top with high-waisted bikini bottoms. It brings a flattering look and hides the tummy fat flawlessly. Mid age women can definitely pick this style for their beach vacations and pool parties. It is also a great choice for new mommies.

Swim Dress

If you are looking for an elegant lady-like swimsuit and also do not want to move out of your comfort zone, then a swim dress is just the right choice for you. The melange of swimsuit with a dress makes it unique and flirty at the same time. It is a perfect choice for girls who do not want to show too much skin.

LegSuit

Another choice for women who are not comfortable showing too much skin. Legsuit is a figure hugging swimsuit that would suit all the leggy lassy. This fashionable suit is perfect for aqua aerobics and swimming as it is comfortable and sassy too. Add a dash of style in this legsuit and show your charismatic side.

Ruffle Swimsuit

Ruffle swimsuits bring a flirtatious vibe and would even look fashion forward. Ruffles even add a busty look and so would look amazing on women with small busts. Women who have a slimmer upper torso compared to their lower body, can opt for a ruffle swimsuit.

Bandeau Swimsuit

Bandeau swimsuits reflect a tropical look and would be an ideal pick for a beach destination like Bali, Goa or Maldives. It would be ideal for mid-bust women and women with small busts must avoid this style of swimsuit. This tie-dye bandeau would show the vibrant and zesty side of yours.

Top-Bottom Set

Another demure swimsuit for the women who want to experiment with swimsuits but are shy to show skin. These swimsuits feature a flashy and sassy top-bottom set which is trendy and a favourite of every beach babe. This swimsuit will drag the attention to your legs and make you the centre of attention without giving away much.

Three-Piece Swimsuit

If you are not comfortable walking around the beach in a two-piece but you still want to feel gorgeous, then opt for a three-piece swimsuit. It is cool, fabulous and swanky looking, and is sure to catch the interest of all beautiful girls. Three-piece swimsuit is an innovative and versatile wear for all those who do not want to bare it all.

Burkini

A unique addition in the swimsuit fashion is the burkini, especially designed for the modest Muslim women, who also would want to enjoy the beach life like any other woman. This swimsuit will allow them to freely go into the sea and enjoy their time under the sun. The trend is also spreading amongst non-mislim women who want to protect themselves from sun tan.

