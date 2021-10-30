Ear cuffs are the new cool: 6 Stylish picks under Rs 450 to make an effortlessly chic statement

While jhumkas and chandbalis are having a moment this festive season, one of the trendiest accessories that are slowly finding its way to every Gen Z’s wardrobe are ear cuffs. To adorn your ears with statement pieces is now the most glamorous thing to do. There are different types of ear cuffs that compliment both western and traditional looks and if you are someone who doesn't have ear piercings and wants to wear something really cool, then ear cuffs are the easiest style pick. Here are 6 stylish ear cuffs for you to choose from.

The climbing man ear cuffs are a cute and edgy accessory that feels light and also grab everyone’s attention. You can wear them every day to college, school or even to the office as it gels well with all looks.

Price: Rs 1500

Deal: Rs 299

This ear cuff set comes with 6 pairs of super chic silver coater ear cuffs that can be part of your everyday attire with their minimal charm and contemporary design.

Price: Rs 1662

Deal: Rs 399

The beauty of ear cuffs is that though they can be tiny and too small to notice, it’s luxe and sophisticated look will instantly elevate your overall style.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 275

This statement-making ear cuff is perfect to go along with your party wear outfits. The shoulder-grazing number can be styled up while donning a side-parted hairdo showing off just one ear elegantly wearing this beaded ear cuff.

Price: Rs 998

Deal: Rs 299

If you are looking for something to amp up your Diwali kool, this stunning stone-studded angel wing-like ear cuff is the perfect pick you were looking for! It is also an excellent gifting option.

Price: Rs 2499

Deal: Rs 428

This pair accentuates your feminine charm and lends you the perfect look for your party or celebration. It suits well with any kind of ethnic wear and is sure a statement-making piece.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 319

