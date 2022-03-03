Elegant ethnic outfits to swear by for Mehendi ceremonies this wedding season

Marriage is indeed the most beautiful decision someone makes. It is such a blissful journey that two souls and two families live and enjoy together. Marriage is pleasure, a bliss that can turn anyone’s life into heaven. It’s all about showing support and making each other’s strength and even stepping down at times just to let the one shine bright in their time. It’s paradise!

The best part about any wedding is the pre-wedding ceremonies. Whether it’s Engagement, Haldi, Sangeet, Cocktail or Mehendi, ceremonies hold a very special place in Indian culture. Designer Amit Talwar shares ideas on how to look wedding-ready for mehendi functions this season.

Mehendi ceremony is the last pre-wedding event just one night before the wedding day. Every bride must feel the grace inside them while henna applying. All fresh colours like green, aqua blue, sea greens, lime, and gracious angelic ivory would be complimentary.

Making a statement mehendi outfit and providing the bride-to-be with a feel of royalty and refreshing beauty with sweetheart neckline, off shoulders or illusional sleeves, deep round neck, halter neck.

Silhouette made out of drapes, folds and pleats with embellished knots creating a focal point to either part of the body, up and low bell shaped silhouette with a black tail having a complimentary closely packed chhinta work no border dupatta.

Inspired by fresh blossoms as of the mehendi event signifies verbally filled the entire surrounding with the freshness of flowers. Creating contrasting thread work.

Sharaaras, front slit straight kurta, draped bust centred knot silhouette, crop top skirt, skirts with long front opened kurti, ethnic jumpsuit would be the complete statement look for this season’s wedding.

Fabrics like organza, georgette, net, chiffon, satin chiffon, chikan with all monotone work over the fabric with tinch of sequins and Swarovski to give the outfit a rich, simple yet classy look. Completing the whole look into a fusion.

Pillow latkans and hanging laces are the final touches to the outfit.

Stencil intricate motif prints with mirror patra work and complemented colour couching will give the outfit a heavy look but comfortable to wear.

Finish the entire look by light curls of open hair or a loose messy braid with pearls added randomly. Fine work minimal jewellery with heavy kundan earrings and a mang tikka.

About the author: Designer Amit Talwar is the founder of Amit Talwar Couture.

