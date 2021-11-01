Elevate the aesthetic of your desi wardrobe by opting for these handloom sarees

by Ipsita Kaul   |  Published on Nov 01, 2021
   
Elevate the aesthetic of your desi wardrobe by opting for these handloom sarees
Handloom sarees are the real treasure of India and its textile arts and crafts. The amount of precision and work that is put into it by the artisans surpasses all efforts involved when making a saree on a power loom. Vocal for local is not just a mere statement but also a path we all must follow to help sustain the small businesses and highlight our economic prowess. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Printed Handloom Pure Cotton Saree

Red, black and off white is an eternally beautiful combination which suits all ages despite your skin colour or weight. This printed saree would make the perfect addition to your festive wardrobe and can be opted for office parties, get-togethers and functions. 

PRICE: ₹ 899

BUY NOW

2. Indigo Sanganeri Block Print Saree

Sanganeri is a method of hand-block printing which although practiced traditionally, is even used today in a contemporary manner and style. This piece in indigo and white will for sure make heads turn and impress your possy. 

PRICE: ₹ 899

BUY NOW

3. Cotton Ghicha Saree

Ghicha is made from the undyed left overs of pure Tussar silk threads which are processed for dying. Hence, the sustainable factor comes into play which makes it an absolute must have in this day and age of synthetic fabrics.

PRICE: ₹ 1298

BUY NOW

4. Odisha Sambalpuri Handloom Saree

Sambalpuri is a weaving style that employs resist dyeing technique to impart colors to the yarns before their interlacement. The fabric woven in this technique shows a feathered and hazy pattern which is a wonderful classic in its own way. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 2298

BUY NOW

5. Banarasi Silk Saree

Banarasi sarees are made in Varanasi, an ancient city which is also called Benaras. The saris are among the finest saris in India and are known for their gold and silver brocade or zari, fine silk and opulent embroidery.

PRICE: ₹ 999

BUY NOW

6. Bandhani Inspired Linen Saree

Linen sarees are easy breezy and your comfy alternative to those heavy and confining counterparts. So, get this beautiful piece in red to flaunt it at Diwali parties, celebrations with friends, or even a puja at home.

PRICE: ₹ 449

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Women's ethnic wear combinations to wear this Diwali

Credits: amazon, pexels


