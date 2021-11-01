Elevate the aesthetic of your desi wardrobe by opting for these handloom sarees
Handloom sarees are the real treasure of India and its textile arts and crafts. The amount of precision and work that is put into it by the artisans surpasses all efforts involved when making a saree on a power loom. Vocal for local is not just a mere statement but also a path we all must follow to help sustain the small businesses and highlight our economic prowess. So, add to cart and happy shopping!
1. Printed Handloom Pure Cotton Saree
Red, black and off white is an eternally beautiful combination which suits all ages despite your skin colour or weight. This printed saree would make the perfect addition to your festive wardrobe and can be opted for office parties, get-togethers and functions.
2. Indigo Sanganeri Block Print Saree
Sanganeri is a method of hand-block printing which although practiced traditionally, is even used today in a contemporary manner and style. This piece in indigo and white will for sure make heads turn and impress your possy.
3. Cotton Ghicha Saree
Ghicha is made from the undyed left overs of pure Tussar silk threads which are processed for dying. Hence, the sustainable factor comes into play which makes it an absolute must have in this day and age of synthetic fabrics.
4. Odisha Sambalpuri Handloom Saree
Sambalpuri is a weaving style that employs resist dyeing technique to impart colors to the yarns before their interlacement. The fabric woven in this technique shows a feathered and hazy pattern which is a wonderful classic in its own way. Get it now!
5. Banarasi Silk Saree
Banarasi sarees are made in Varanasi, an ancient city which is also called Benaras. The saris are among the finest saris in India and are known for their gold and silver brocade or zari, fine silk and opulent embroidery.
6. Bandhani Inspired Linen Saree
Linen sarees are easy breezy and your comfy alternative to those heavy and confining counterparts. So, get this beautiful piece in red to flaunt it at Diwali parties, celebrations with friends, or even a puja at home.
