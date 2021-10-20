Elevate your everyday look with these exquisite accessories

The scorching heat, humidity, and inadequate weather conditions might compel you to pick simple cotton clothes everyday. But the daily trail of cotton and simple clothes might drab your fashion statement drastically. Feeling fearful? Not to worry, we bring to you some exquisite accessories to elevate your everyday look. Now you can look chic with simplicity at its best.

1. Classic Watch and Bracelet Set

Empty wrists are not much appreciated by the contemporary audience. Women love flaunting bracelets, kadas, bangles, etc. but they are in a fix when it comes to watches. This Classic Watch and Bracelet Set shook away the styling issues of watches along with bracelets or bangles. It comes with a bracelet set and slim strip kadas to amp your everyday look.

Price: Rs. 2295

Deal: Rs. 1147

2. Multi Layered Necklace

Multi Layered necklaces are in fashion as it has powers to take your everyday look from drab to fab within seconds. This multi layered necklace has four chains that droop down elegantly. It is skin friendly and perfect for everyday use.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 191

3. Geometric Hoop Earrings

Hoop earrings are here to stay. Be it circular, triangular, square, star, these hoop earrings deserve some space in your earring organisers. No look is complete without a pair of earrings. Set your earring’s dangle statements by flaunting it everyday.

Price: Rs. 3060

Deal: Rs. 384

4. Vintage Rings

Rings are one of those jewels that maximise women’s glory in style. Vintage rings have entered the market of fashion accessories and have no remarks of returning. These rings with silver micro plating can match up any western or ethnic outfit. Get them into the fingers and show them off just like your long nails.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 179

5. Multilayer Stylish Crystal Gold Plated Bracelet

Don't like empty wrists? Multilayer Stylish Crystal Gold Plated Bracelet will eliminate your worries with ease. This bracelet set contains 5 stylish bracelets suitable for daily wear. It adds the missing style to your everyday look.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 239

Accessories are a must. Be it for daily wear or party eves, fashionable and stylish accessories manage to make every woman a fashionista. These trendy exquisite pieces of accessories are a must-have for a perfect transformation of your everyday boring look.

