Enthralling earrings under Rs. 799 to steal from Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022

Accessories not only amp up your OOTD but also maximize your beauty to the fullest. Every pair of earrings highlight your personality. The intricate patterns, designs, shapes and sizes of every earring comes into consideration while teaming up any casual or party wear. Wish to flaunt some fascinating earrings in a budget-friendly way? Head to Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022.

1. Retreat Ceramic Bead Drop Earring

Bead drop earrings have a distinctive feature. You can flaunt them effortlessly during brunch, lunch or dinner reservations. This Retreat Ceramic Bead Drop Earring is purely crafted in gold tone metal making it an exceptional piece of accessory.

Price: Rs. 995

Deal: Rs. 516

Buy Now

2. 3 x Enamel Bird Huggies

This combo of 3 earrings are vibrant and trendy. They can be teamed with any casual or party outfit. Remember! Accessories play a crucial role in making the outfit. The quirky bird design of these earrings is something that is worth drooling over. They are fascinating and fashionable and aids in raising your ear game like a pro.

Price: Rs. 1395

Deal: Rs. 683

Buy Now

3. 5 x Ethereal Green Stud Set

These luxe earrings set is a must have. The earrings have a gold tone that helps you to bring the runway trends to life. There is a rich British tweak in the earrings that make it look luxe and flaunt worthy.

Price: Rs. 1595

Deal: Rs. 223

Buy Now

4. Mixed Metal Earring Set

Mixed metal earrings are like oxidised jewellery. The tarnished look of these earrings will liven up the versatile personality of you. In this set of 3, you get to flaunt elephant turq and some old world charm round earrings.

Price: Rs. 845

Deal: Rs. 191

Buy Now

5. Fan Resin Short Drop Earrings

These earrings define elegance as a whole. They are made up of resin and underwent high quality plating for superior finish. The dark shades of pink and green of the earrings will make you fall for even more. Pair them up with your favourite casuals and let your ears do the magic.

Price: Rs. 945

Deal: Rs. 331

Buy Now

6. Metal Drop Earrings

Metallic earrings have a different type of fan base. They are neither too gowdy nor too subtle. But these metal drop earrings have got something to eye upon. The luxurious texture on the earring makes it a delightful piece to flaunt around throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 1145

Deal: Rs. 515

Buy Now

7. Quilted Door Knocker Drop Earrings

Door Knocker earrings help you to create a bold fashion statement. If you love to flaunt enthnic and versatile jewellery pieces, then don't wait too much to make them yours. Every door knocker earring has a distinctive fashion making statement that you shouldn’t avoid in the contemporary era.

Price: Rs. 1345

Deal: Rs. 659

Buy Now

8. Multi-Shape Gem Stud And Hoop Earring Set

These gem studded earrings deserve some space in your jewellery box. It is a set that features three unique gold tone earring styles. It has a crystal flower earring, simple yet elegant ball stud earring, hoop earring and fine filigree design earring. What else do you need to be the talk of the day?

Price: Rs. 1595

Deal: Rs. 781

Buy Now

Earrings are unmissable jewellery pieces. You ditch necklaces but you will surely regret it if you miss these enthralling collection of earrings at slashed prices. Get them all from your one stop destination- AMAZON!

Also Read: Time for men to slouch over these footwear under Rs. 2500 only at Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022