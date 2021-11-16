Ethereal pearl jewellery pieces for looking elegant and posh

Forget diamonds, pearls are a girl’s actual best friends. Comparatively affordable and classy, pearls complement women of every age and colour. Be it something Indian festive or evening glam, pearl jewellery is versatile enough to blend with whatever aesthetic you’re targeting. So, go on and have a look at our comprehensive list of pearl jewellery options that will make you look like a million bucks.

1. Pearl Danglers

Brighten your aura with this timeless pearl beauty around your ear. This earring is stunningly elegant and will serve sophistication and elegance right on a platter. Wear it with a pantsuit or a jumpsuit for dinner with colleagues and you’re good to go!

PRICE: ₹ 166

2. Adjustable Pearl Ring

Visually appealing and skin friendly, this gold-plated pearl finger ring makes for an impressive addition to your collection. This ring comes in a sleek finish that will please your eyes in just a glance. It is also adjustable, so no worries about the fit and comfort. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 284

3. Contemporary Pearl Stud Earrings

This set of 3 pairs of stud earrings is as good as it can get. Dainty and modestly sized, it is perfect for minimalists who love simpler designs. The first pair is a drop shaped design, with the second one having a ruby addition and the third one is a classic circular earring with a diamond encrusted border.

PRICE: ₹ 352

4. Pearl & Crystal Charm Bracelet

Charm bracelets are tokens of memories and love that can be cherished forever. Gift this lovely charm bracelet to your friends that has white as well as metal pearls alongside a blue crystal. Buy it now before it runs out!

PRICE: ₹ 499

5. Princess Earrings with Pearl Drop

A woman's love for jewellery needs no introduction. Hand crafted for the modern age; these quintessential earrings are a must have for any fashionista. Pair it with your favourite Chikankari kurti and juttis.

PRICE: ₹ 203

6. Pearl Hair Clips

Our Instagram feeds have been clogged with these cute pearl pin inspirations for the longest time. Gen Z is very fashion oriented in time and age and this pair of pearl clips is here to the rescue. Clip them on when wearing a slick bun or a ponytail and channel your inner Blair Waldorf.

PRICE: ₹ 173

