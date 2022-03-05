Ethnic wear for women for wedding festivities filled with high spirits

The wedding season is approaching and you need to upgrade your ethnic collection. This year Amazon is serving you with Mega Fashion Weekend Sale to make it simpler for you to grab best selling ethnic dresses for women for wedding functions filled with high spirits. Right from ethnic gowns for wedding, ethnic dresses for a wedding party, plenty of traditional dresses, the most alluring ghagra dress to other magnificent Indian wedding dresses that you can flaunt with head held high and heels at the bottom.

Let’s look at ethnic wear for women for wedding functions in the store:

1. GoSriKi Women's Anarkali

This magenta anarkali has a trendy and modern touch. It will keep you subtle yet elegant in any of the wedding festivities. You can flaunt this ethnic wear anarkali at any traditional occasions. The soft and smooth fabric of the dress offers sheer comfort and makes you glow. Accessories your ethnic outfit of the day with exquisite earrings and necklaces. What else do you need to frolic around the wedding festivities in merriment.

Price: Rs. 529

2. Bollyclues Women's Net Embroidered Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli

This ghagra dress is a true beauty that captures large eyeballs. The lehenga choli comes in eye pleasing pastel pink colour and embroidery work all over. The blouse has a net embroidery chain Work that compliments the diamond work. The dupatta has an embroidery zari work dupatta that completes your ethnic wear effortlessly. It is a semi stitched ghagra dress that you can stitch as per your body type. If you miss out on this ethnic wear for a wedding, you are at a great loss.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 899

3. Aurelia Women's Navy Round Neck Printed Ethnic Set

Are you the one who doesn't like too zacky ethnic wear for weddings? Check out this printed ethnic wear. It has a very subtle and sober look but once you deck up it elevates your overall wedding look. This set has a navy round neck sleeveless crop top and a flared skirt with printed detail at the bottom. To complete your look, let the pink dupatta with golden printed detail droop on your hands.

Price: Rs. 1999

4. Rangriti Women's Lengha Choli

No wedding festivities are complete without a traditional ghagra dress also known as lengha choli. To add a modern twist to your traditional wear, this lengha choli comes with a poncho. It is indeed a fusion wear that you cannot resist adding to your ethnic closet.

Price: Rs. 3999

Deal: Rs. 1399

5. Janasya Women Crepe Kurta With Sharara And Dupatta

Janasya Women Crepe Kurta With Sharara And Dupatta is one of the most trendy ethnic wear for women for wedding functions. It comes with a kurti and sharara crafted from poly crepe fabric. It has gota pati detailing along with gold print in it. This ethnic wear is light in weight and extremely soft on skin. This suit set has a bright colour and will lend you a fresh look this wedding season.

Price: Rs. 700

6. BIBA Women's Alpha Straight Suit-Dress Set

This BIBA Women's Alpha Straight Suit-Dress Set presents an impeccable design. It is simple and offers the desired comfort. This enthic wear for women also shows the involvement of Indian ethnic dresses that are a must have for attending small wedding festivities.

Price: Rs. 1799

7. Rangriti Women's Rayon Salwar Suit Set

This Indian ethnic wear for women is bright and trendy. There is nothing to dislike in this solid peach salwar suit. It has a V neck with a golden border that adds a dash of sparkle to the dress. The suit is breathable and keeps you breezy throughout the wedding spirits.

Price: Rs. 1410

8. Florence Women's Lehenga Choli

This Lehenga choli is made up of silk that adds an extra touch of contemporariness. With this enthic wear in your closet, you can enjoy all the wedding festivities in a fuss free way. This lehenga choli comes with a net dupatta and a heavy work sleeveless blouse.

Price: Rs. 2750

Deal: Rs. 452

Make sure you snag all the beautiful ethnic wear for women for wedding festivities. This wedding season everyone will not take your eyes off you. Every ethnic outfit not only amps up your personality but also showcases your love for some traditional drama. Today is the day when you can take due advantage of Amazon’s Mega Fashion Weekend and upgrade your ethnic wear in a pocket friendly way.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

