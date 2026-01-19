Exclusive: 2 big makeup tips for brides-to-be ahead of their wedding by Nupur Sanon’s bridal MUA Shradha Luthra

The wedding season has officially begun, and B-town actress Nupur Sanon has served some gorgeous looks from her nuptials with Stebin Ben. Behind the diva’s effortlessly elegant looks is celebrity make-up artist, Shradha Luthra. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Nupur’s MUA revealed some big makeup tips for brides-to-be ahead of their weddings. Read on!

Nupur Sanon’s bridal MUA Shradha Luthra reveals tips for brides-to-be

Nupur Sanon took our breath away with her stylish yet elegant look from her wedding to Stebin Ben. While their wedding finery were top notch, the bride’s makeup by Shradha Luthra amped up her gorgeous features.

What makeup trends are dominating this wedding season, and which ones are fading out?

This season is all about skin that looks like skin—luminous, healthy, and effortless. Brides are gravitating towards soft sculpting, flushed cheeks, brushed brows, and understated eyes with depth rather than drama. What’s fading out are overly matte bases, harsh contouring, and heavy, cakey finishes. The focus has shifted to timeless beauty rather than trends that feel dated quickly.

What skincare routine would you recommend for brides-to-be starting 2–3 months before their wedding?

Drink lots of water - that’s the most important step. Hydration from within truly shows on the skin. This phase is not about experimenting or trying anything new. Stick to what your skin already responds well to, keep it simple, and focus on consistency rather than trends.

What’s your advice on choosing the right foundation shade and finish for Indian skin tones?

Indian skin tones are incredibly diverse and often have beautiful undertones. Always match foundation to the neck and chest, not just the face. I prefer skin-like, radiant finishes that enhance natural warmth rather than flatten it. The goal is for the foundation to disappear into the skin, not announce itself.

How do you balance makeup with heavy bridal outfits and jewellery?

Balance is everything. If the outfit and jewellery are heavy, the makeup should elevate, not compete. I focus on glowing skin, well-defined but soft eyes, and harmonious tones that tie the entire look together. Bridal beauty should feel cohesive and refined, not overpowering.

You recently did makeup for Nupur Sanon on her wedding—what was the inspiration behind her bridal look?

The inspiration was Nupur herself. We wanted her to look like the most elevated version of who she is: fresh, radiant, and timeless. The idea was effortless elegance with glowing skin, soft eyes, and a look that would age beautifully in photographs years from now.

Were there any special requests from Nupur that made her bridal look unique?

What truly made Nupur’s bridal look unique was that she had two very different ceremonies. A Christian wedding and a Hindu wedding, yet her intention for both remained the same: she wanted to look like herself. One of the key inspirations for me was the beautiful hue of her lehenga, which I translated subtly onto her face to create harmony between the outfit and the makeup. There weren’t any specific requests as such. Just complete trust. Her approach was about feeling like the best version of herself, and I think that perfectly reflects the bride of today. That trust allowed us to create something timeless, personal, and deeply aligned with my aesthetic.

