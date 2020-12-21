EXCLUSIVE: 5 Styling tips from celebrity stylists to upcycle outfits this party season and still look GLAM

Who better to tell you how to look your best, than the ones who style the hottest celebrities and ensure they always look glam enough? We spoke to four celebrity stylists who shared their inputs on how to dress up for this party season.

We can all agree that this year has been quite a letdown. We have all been holed up at home with nowhere to go, not much to do and no reason to shop! When we say we want this year to end, we know we aren't the only ones.

Now that we're almost at the end of the year and have parties to attend - virtually and on zoom, all we can wonder is how to glam up our outfits so last minute. Thankfully, a range of celebrity stylists came to our rescue and put our woes to rest!

Stylist Edward Lalrempuia, whose style is more classic and minimal, believes that one key piece every woman can re-wear this season is the satin slip dress. "It is beautiful, timeless, elegant and works well for evenings. If you are in a slightly colder city, a lovely leather jacket adds some sparkle," says the stylist who believes that this year is all about re-wearing the simple and forgotten pieces that you have in your closets. When it comes to accessories, Lalrempuia is all about the stacked up necklaces this season. "I am digging stacked necklaces, two-three delicate necklaces stacked together elevates an outfit. The good thing is that these necklaces don’t have to be on a bare neck. Even if you wear it on a turtle neck or t-shirt or shirt, I think it looks great," he adds.

Sukriti Grover who has styled quite a few leading ladies including Kriti Sanon and Tamannaah Bhatia is all about the dazzle and shine this season! "It’s time to pull out your party dresses and create a whole new look with accessories. Try upcycling your partywear with belts, bags and jewellery," says Grover who clearly believes in the idea of going all-out and making up for the lost time to celebrate. "A black dress, leather jacket, trench coat and white tees," are things that will never go out of style and when paired with chunky bracelets, can instantly elevate one's look, according to the ace stylist.

When it comes to elevating one's party look, celebrity stylist Shounak Amonkar known for styling Vidya Balan believes in the power of layering. "If you layer correctly you can always wear a t-shirt tucked in with high waist fitted pants, cool shoes and an overcoat. Layering is key to creating looks without going shopping," says Amonkar who also adds that accessorising with chunky necklaces, a watch and stacked up bracelets that make for key pieces to a look, is a very simple hack that goes a long way.

Taking the sustainable route ahead, stylist Sanam Ratansi, the woman behind some of Aditi Rao Hydari and Alaya F's most fabulous and festive looks, believes there is no better time than now to dig into our closets. "From a maxi to distressed jeans, a shirt dress to leather pants one can go all out. These are some outfits that you can buy one and style them in multiple ways. Adding boots or a statement pair of heels to your party dress, jumpsuits or trousers can elevate any statement look. You can even throw your jumper over a dress or a skirt, it’s a perfect winter party wear outfit," she says about how one can elevate their look giving it an edgy or classic spin with just a little effort.

Co-founder of Who What When Wear and the person behind some of Kalki Koechlin's fabulous looks, Pranay Jaitly who is all about keeping it chic and minimal believes, "A classic pantsuit can never go out of fashion, a fitted dress never goes out of style. And I feel the most timeless outfit is a white crisp shirt with beautiful fitted denim high waist jeans."

