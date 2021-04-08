EXCLUSIVE: Shahnaz Husain shares tips on the right pedicure nail colours for summer

Beauty and trends are related to changing seasons. And, there is nothing like a change, to make us feel good about ourselves. One of the easiest ways to express the changing season is through our choice of colours, not just with the clothes we wear, but also the colours we choose for our lips, eyes and yes, nails too.

In summer we go for light, serene, pastel colours. We try to be as subtle as possible in our choice of summer clothes. The same goes for the nails too. We can select colours that are icy, “cool” and trendy. The way to protect the nails and keep them looking good is to give them regular care because beauty is a total impact. There is no point wearing a glamorous outfit if the feet and toenails reflect neglect and lack of care. Come summer, we favour open-toed sandals, slippers and light strappy footwear. Open footwear demands happy and pretty feet. Chipped nails and nail polish can really ruin the entire effect, no matter how trendy your clothes are.

Summer fashions indeed demand pretty feet and nails. With jeans, capris, skirts or shorts, your feet are always on display. So, get regular on your pedicure and nail care in summer. You can have an organic pedicure, which uses natural oils and products containing natural ingredients. Regular pedicures help to keep the feet and nails clean and prevent fungal infections, especially when the weather is hot and humid. So, put your feet down with a firm hand, rejuvenate them and add glamour to the nails.

Simplicity is the keyword for summer fashion. As far as summer colours in nail polish are concerned, pink is ideal for summer. Shimmer is very much in, so you can go for silver shimmer for the day and gold for the night. Lately, dark colours have been in, but I feel that subtle colours are more suitable for summer. If you do go for bright and bold colours, keep the rest of your look simple. You can also add a very glossy topcoat in bold and dark colours, like emerald green, turquoise blue, magenta and so on. It’s also a good idea to go for icy summer colours like pink, mauve or ivory and then dress them up with nail art. Or, go for shades of brown, like coffee, bronze, copper, or sea shell and then add on glitter. Classic Blue was the colour for 2020, but the pedicure colours for 2021 are predicted to be dark colours, like purple, navy blue, brown, chocolate or black. However, for a gala evening, go for gold or silver varnish, or try one of those colours with glittering stars.

These come in many different colours, with gold or silver stars. Nail art has become a specialized field nowadays. In the past, simple ways of nail art were followed, but now it is a highly creative field. As part of nail design, nail varnish can be applied in unusual colours like green, blue or purple. Or, use different colours for each nail. Or, try narrow strips of three different colours on each nail. For a gala evening, glittering stars are stuck on the nails. The tips can be painted white and a design may be used on the rest of the nail. Now it is an entire field in which creativity can be put to good use. One can make a fashion statement with the nails.

Summer heat is more intense, so think about sun protection too. Use a clear, transparent nail polish as a topcoat over the colour you have used. UV resistant topcoats are also available. For some time, give your nails a rest and avoid nail varnish. Instead, “buff” the toenails with a piece of chamois leather, rubbing it gently on the nails. Go for clean, healthy and shiny nails for a summer weekend!

About the author: Shahnaz Husain is the founder of the Shahnaz Husain group.

