Fairycore fashion 101: 4 Outfits you should try to ace this dreamy aesthetic in 2021!

As we look forward to a bright future of dressing up and experimenting with clothes again, the trending fairycore aesthetic promises the world of our dreams!

The past year and a half of emotional and physical turmoil has led most of us to seek outlets and ways to express ourselves - fashion can be one of many! Escapism, daydreaming, introspecting and spending much more time on our phones has also led to social media giants like TikTok and Instagram Reels to be major hubs for up-and-coming creative fashion trends. One of the recent ‘Gen Z’ trends to come up was the fairycore aesthetic.

What is fairycore in fashion?

Fairycore, also called faecore or faeriecore is a playfully ethereal ‘Internet aesthetic’ in fashion, propagated by Gen Z users of TikTok and Instagram in 2021. It takes heavy inspiration from natural elements and colours, and loose silhouettes - making it seem very similar to the cottagecore aesthetic. The difference between the two lies in the knack for mystery and fantasy in fairycore. Elements commonly used for the fairycore aesthetic pretty much hit the nail on the head for the times and are in accordance with other mainstream trends in fashion for the year.

With such an intricate and rather subjective aesthetic, a lot is left up to the interpretation and creativity of the wearers. Fairycore lies somewhere between the whimsically sweet and edgy grunge, with primary focus on where your outfit can transport you - pastels can remind you of the spring, earthy colours are symbolic of cosy cabins and lush forests, and floral prints or gingham checks can have you nostalgic for a picnic by the countryside. These elements, along with vintage-inspired edgy corsets, sheer fabrics, billowing silhouettes and more give the finishing touches to an outfit that matches the peaceful world of your dreams!

We did the research for you, and found some really fun, stylised and modern fairycore outfit ideas - let’s upgrade our wardrobes and experiment together!

Outfit #1

Solid White Casual Ruched Bandeau Crop Top

₹ 990.00 – Buy Now.

Ditsy Red Ruffled Wrap Skirt

₹ 1,290.00 – Buy Now.

Outfit #2

Sheer White Chained Bandeau Corset

₹ 891.00 – Buy Now.

Solid Pink Off-shoulder A-line Dress

₹ 1,251.00 – Buy Now.

Outfit #3

Solid White Deep V-neck A-line Dress

₹ 1,533.00 – Buy Now.

TBOP Waist Girdle Wide Belt Corset

₹ 978.00 – Buy Now.

Outfit #4

Gingham Check Black & White Smock Dress

₹ 1,032.00 – Buy Now.

Black Cupless Boning Tank Vest

₹ 990.00 – Buy Now.

Share your comment ×