Fall footwear trends 2021: Types of flats every woman should add to her collection this season!

In the post-pandemic era of fashion, the industry has embraced comfortable and functional aesthetics - much to our relief! Flats and sandals are deemed sophisticated essentials this year and have made a huge comeback on the runways for Fall 2021. There’s nothing quite like the ease of moving around in laid back footwear that does not sacrifice on the element of chic!

The world’s top designers continue to innovate to bring to us fresh iterations of flat footwear as elevated basics to match modern silhouettes - whether you’re lounging at home or running to and fro at work, flats are your new best friends, and are here to stay!

Here are the latest, trending styles that you would be happy to invest in and flaunt this fall!

1. Classic Ballet Flats

Ballet flats became very popular very fast, but were just as quick to drift out of style and appear drab after a point of time. However, these comfortable staples are back in style and with fresh revamps! They have been stylised to include elements such as suede or quilted detailing, trendy prints, muted colour palettes, ankle straps, pointed toes and much more! Check out our favorites -

2. Square-toed Sandals and Sliders

After years of going gaga over pointed, closed toes, this boxy silhouette in footwear is the reigning style again - rightfully earning the title of a modern-day classic! Square-toed sandals and sliders can be seen everywhere - from the best street fashion icons to the top pop sensations, everybody loves square toed flats this season! These can be worn as casual basics or even in professional settings - check out some of them here!

3. Preppy Loafers

Loafers are the one style of footwear that is guaranteed to become one of your wisest investments, owing to their versatility! The chic classics have been suggested for capsule wardrobes because of the same reason. With workplaces gradually opening up, these preppy, academia-style shoes are back in trend, and can be worn as suave formals, semi-formals and even casuals with the same degree of ease! Check out the best ones -

4. Mules

If you ever wonder why mules are such a big trend in 2021, the answer will make you say “oh, of course they are!” These trendy footwear from the 90s are revived and revamped as the perfect amalgamation of every trending idea in fashion for 2021 - they are comfortable, flat, easy to slip on and off and are versatile enough to complement nearly any outfit you could think of! Here are some of our favourite styles -

