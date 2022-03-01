Fancy sarees for party wear that you must add to your wardrobe

No party wear can beat the beauty of a saree. A saree is a wardrobe essential for every woman. Want to portray your personality and exhale positive aura? Pick a fancy saree and get going in utmost style. Be it latest sarees, belt sarees, soft silk sarees, designer sarees, pattu sarees or cotton sarees, your beauty and fashion statements will never be compromised. Each saree is distinctive and disseminates its features in the most elegant way. To stand out in glory, ensure that you pick an effortlessly fancy saree for the eve.

Snatch a glimpse of the best fancy sarees for party wear:

1. Wholesalefab Vichitra Silk Saree With Blouse Piece

Are you looking for the latest sarees to rock at the late night parties? Check out this Wholesale Fab Vichitra Silk Saree that you will definitely love. It has a smooth texture and pleats all over. Team the saree with exquisite jewellery and you are ready to rock the party in the most fashionable way. Don't forget, pleated sarees have mastered the art of turning heads.

Price: Rs. 2499

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

2. MORE N MORE TRENDZ Women's Pure Georgette Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece

This pure georgette saree will make you look like a star of the party. It is a sequin saree that is truly meant to flaunt at late night parties and receptions. It is designed keeping in mind the needs and necessities of every Indian woman who is more into traditional styling. The saree will make you look graceful yet ethnic effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 999

Buy Now

3. Sutram Women's Chiffon Sequin Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece

This chiffon saree is a dual coloured sequin saree to shine like a lustrous star at parties. The sequenced chiffon border is adorning the beauty of gorgeous pallu. To make the saree look more neat, press the pleats and let the pallu fall on your hand elegantly. We are sure this dual coloured saree will make you look like a diva.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 759

Buy Now

4. Nplash Fashion Women's Silk Embroidery Border Saree

This silk embroidery border saree comes with a heavy work unstitched blouse. It has a mesmerising lace work that amps up the overall look of the saree. To lay some high fashion statements, go heavy on the blouse and subtle on the saree. This saree is similar to a designer saree that you would definitely love to flaunt in sheer merriment.

Price: Rs. 1699

Deal: Rs. 649

Buy Now

5. Womanista Women's Georgette Sarees

This floral print ruffle saree is made up of georgette. To buy this saree you don't need any second thoughts. This saree doesn't ask for any additional fall. It is worth buying a belted saree to flaunt it throughout the day. What else do you need to rock any event in a contemporary style?

Price: Rs. 2699

Deal: Rs. 819

Buy Now

6. JAY AMBEY FABRICS Ready To Wear Lycra Saree With Ruffle Border

Don't know how to drape the saree? No worries we bring to you a beautiful ready to wear lycra saree for party wear. It has a ruffle border and comes with an unstitched blouse. It offers sheer comfort and helps you in getting ready within minutes. The wine colour of the saree and the shiny fabric is all that you need to attend enthic parties.

Price: Rs. 1200

Deal: Rs. 599

Buy Now

7. Dhyan Women's Banarasi Satin Silk Saree With Blouse Piece

Satin sarees deserve a big YAY when it comes to parties. And this banarasi satin silk saree with floral print blouse will make you the talk of the eve. This plain saree will allow you to try multiple drapes. It has the power to accentuate the beauty of every woman in a flowy look. This banarasi satin saree is one of the versatile fancy sarees for party wear.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 599

Buy Now

8. Sidhidata Women's Full Crushed/Pleated Chinon Saree With Unstitched Blouse Piece

This crushed chinon saree has a soft fabric that you will definitely love. The solid colour saree with minimal pleats at the borders will make everyone’s eyes pop in amaze. With exquisite jewellery, elevate your styling game in the most traditional way. This saree is worth the hype and a must have fancy saree for party wear that you need to add to your wardrobe.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 749

Buy Now

Love draping sarees? Now you have an opportunity to drape them even during parties. This handpicked list of fancy sarees for party wear will attract large balls when you decide to set the stage on fire. Every party wear saree has a glamorous vibe that makes you stand out in glory. What are you waiting for? Prep up to attend traditional parties and not only turn heads but also souls around.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Best home cleaning products for impeccable household cleaning