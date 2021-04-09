Fashion accessories under Rs 500 that are so stylish you’d want to buy them right away

Staying in style is not about how much you spend and what brands you wear, it is about how you carry yourself.

Fashion is not only about the clothes you wear. It is also about what you pair those clothes with. The right fashion accessories will not only upgrade your outfit, but will also help you make an even stronger style statement. Now you can stay in vogue without spending too much. Here, we have a list of affordable fashion accessories within Rs 500 that will make you stand out in a crowd! These accessories are extremely versatile and will add an alluring charisma and confidence to your demeanour.

ADISA Women's & Girls' Sling Bag

This off-white sling bag is a dream come true for all the women! Since women are not always blessed with an outfit with pockets, carrying a sling bag is our only option. This sling bag is extremely spacious and also gives a voguish look. It is perfect for holding all your essentials as you go about your day with ease and glamour.

Price: Rs.469

Napa Hide Leather Wallet for Men

This classic bi-fold wallet will add a touch of flamboyance and sophistication to your attire. Crafted from pure leather, this wallet is designed with ample compartments for cash and cards. You can keep all your personal data and stuff safe and secure in this wallet. This also makes a great gift for men.

Price: Rs.299

ROYAL SON Unisex Adult Aviator Sunglasses

These unisex sunglasses are the personification of boldness and charm. They are extremely versatile and amplify an attire with minimal effort. Men can pair these with a cotton shirt and trousers for a charming look and women can pair these with a breezy dress and attain the perfect summer look!

Price: Rs.364

AirCase Laptop Bag Sleeve

Now flaunt your style quotient even at work with this modish laptop sleeve. Made from a soft puffy fabric, it will protect your device from scratches. The slim design makes it a convenient choice for office-going people as well as college-going students. It will keep your laptop protected and looks stylish too.

Price: Rs.379

YouBella Hoop Earrings

These classic hoop earrings come in a combo of 3 different colours that will match any outfit and give it a glamorous look. They are extremely long-lasting and skin-friendly. The 3 versatile colours can be styled with any outfit.

Price: Rs.175

Plain Solid Colour Satin Scrunchies

This combo of satin scrunchies are a dream come true for all the ladies! They are super stylish and are very gentle for your hair. These scrunchies will ensure minimum breakage and provide a good grip to your hair. The vibrant colours of the scrunchie can be matched with a number of outfits.

Price: Rs.169

