Fashion accessories under Rs 999 for ladies who wish to amp up the quirkiness of their look

While your clothes can give you a fashion-y vibe, it's the apt choice of accessories that’ll let you score high in style. Fashion accessories include your handbags, headgears, bracelets and chains and whatnot. Your accessories decide what look you are going for. Teaming your saree with a belt, edgy chokers and matching bracelets would give an Indo-Western twist while styling it with ethnic jewellery will give a traditional look. Therefore, stack your vanity box and wardrobe with fun and quirky accessories like the ones below to amp up your look. Scroll on and check out these chic fashion accessories for ladies.

1. Mask Chain

Wearing a face mask has become a part of our daily life and it can be made cool by sporting chic masks with quirky chains. These chains compliment or contrast your outfit. This pink mask chain is a must-have fashion accessory for anyone who loves to sport quirky and wacky styles.

Price: Rs 399

Buy Now

2. Bracelet

This multi-layer charm bracelet is an amazon piece to wear and it's minimal and elegant in its contemporary design. You can team it with modern and ethnic looks as it gels well with all styles and is an excellent accessory for college girls and working women who need their hands to be free of heavy-duty accessories yet want to sport something chic.

Price: Rs 199

Buy Now

3. Headband

Elevate the funkiness of your look with this skull-stretch headband. These fleece-lined headbands keep you warm and make you look fashionable. It is perfect for the cold weather and can be pulled down over ears to keep them away from the cold.

Price: Rs 599

Buy Now

4. Satin Hairbands

Satin bands are recommended for good hair health as it prevents breakage of brittle hair and reduce hair damage, unlike the normal rubber bands that are quite harsh on our hair. These floral printed colourful bands also give a retro edge to your look.

Price: Rs 276

Buy Now

5. Sleek Clutch Bag

Here is a snazzy looking clutch bag that you team up with your party-ready dress. Its oval-shaped sturdy handle gives it a classy style twist that every woman must have to slay in style.

Price: Rs 474

Buy Now

6. Golden Clutch Gag

This offbeat geometric pattern structured golden clutch is a statement-making piece that will make you stand out from the crowd. It's got the luxe charm and ultra-glam factor to add oomph to your look and has also spacious storage space to stuff in all your essentials.

Price: Rs 899

Buy Now

7. Metal Choker

With all its quirkiness and in funky colours, this choker necklace will add an instant charm to your look. This necklace has a really feminine and trendy design that makes your dresses look all the more gorgeous. You can wear them on any occasion with any of your favourite outfits.

Price: Rs 599

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Monday Mind Talks: I am unable to move on from a fresh break-up and have developed anxiety; What should I do?