From the fashion archives: Anushka Sharma’s lessons on how to wear kurta sets all the time!

’s desi style game is really top-notch. Not like she can’t pull everything off but if we had to choose only one fashion statement she had to follow for the rest of her life, we’d either pick desi or her casual off-duty style (which mind you, ALSO has a lot of desi style involved.) Whatever said and done, no one wears a kurta like Anushka. I mean even in the movies, you wouldn’t have thought of a person wearing an ornate kurta at a nightclub with ripped jeans, but she pulled it off. Remember the ‘Breakup Song’ from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil?

So who better than our dear Pari to tell us more about tricks to rock kurtas just like she does.

Go monotone

The easiest way to wear a kurta for any and every occasion. Just make sure your top and bottom match and maybe the dupatta can also match but have a print that sets it apart. There are various instances where we’ve seen her use this trick. The idea here is to let the accessories and the fabric do the talking. You could wear velvet or cotton and that could set the vibe for whichever function you’re wearing the kurta set to.

Mix-n-match prints and fabrics

For a day out or even a casual look, prints could do most of the work. Then all you have to do is find some cute accessories (or not) and just step out. Prints really are the easy way out when it comes to looking put together with minimal effort. We’ve seen Anushka mixing florals with stripes or traditional motifs with polka dots multiple times. The one trick to acing this trend is that you need to ensure the colour palettes are cohesive if not entirely similar.

Ditch the dupatta for a day out

THIS is our favourite trick of them all. Who has all that time to handle all of that fabric? Some days you just want to look put together without the extra cover-up. Especially if you’re travelling or just have a long day at work. So ditch the dupatta and play around with colours or silhouettes. Anushka for a flight would wear a simple kurta with some culottes in pastel or nude shades. The material is extremely comfortable and you would look like you put in an effort for the airport pictures. She has also played around with a printed co-ord set topped with a sheer tie-up kurta, which looks like a jacket.

A special mention

We did talk about monotone earlier but if Anushka cannot find anything, she will always turn to a white handloom piece. Pristine all-white everything and we absolutely love that.

Which outfit do you like the most on Anushka? Do you love kurtas as much as she does?

