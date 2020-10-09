Fashion Hacks: 5 Easy ways to amp up your saree game like a Bollywood celebrity

Are you looking for a way to make the most of your traditional drapes? We’ve got you covered!

If you’re aware of the Indian culture, you know how much women in the country love their sarees. From festivals like Diwali and Karwa Chauth to weddings and everything in between, saree is that one traditional piece of clothing that is always around to make a statement. While trendy designs come and go, you know that the quintessential nine-yard literally never goes out of style, I mean, it’s a ‘classic’ for a reason, right?

Every culture is known to have its own different kind of drape but, leave it to Bollywood celebrities to bring something new to the table every time! So, if you’re looking for new and improved ways to make your old sarees look good, we have all the inspiration you need!

Hack 1: The blouse should be a WINNER!

For the people in the back, let us tell you that a saree is nothing without a blouse. Take cues from the leading lady of Bollywood, herself on how to rock even the simplest of drapes and elevate it to a whole new level. If you’re not a collector of sarees, all you need to do is invest in a show-stopping blouse and raid your mom’s closet for a solid coloured nine-yard and you’ll be good to go!

Hack 2: Spice things up!

While sarees are considered to be a traditional garment, you can add all the oomph you need with a skimpy blouse. With strappy details at the back, you can elevate even the simplest of sarees. It’s perfect for a cocktail party or an evening event when you want all the eyes on you!

Hack 3: Pants all the way!

If you’re like us and handling a saree is not your cup of tea, all you need to do is pick a comfortable pair of pants and drape the saree around it. It’s a modern take on the classic drape but instead of going all out, you’ll still manage to look glamorous while keeping things comfortable!

Hack 4: Belt it up!

One of the trendiest ways to look like a Bollywood celebrity is to make the most of your belt over the saree. It not only adds a modern touch to the look but also cinches the waist and avoids the bulkiness of the drape to cover your curves. Styled with the right blouse, the belt can surely create a statement!

Hack 5: Balance is the key!

As much as dressing up is fun, you need to know where to stop. When you have a saree that is enough to steal the show, the right way to make a statement is to let it have its limelight. When colours, prints and embellishments come together on a saree, you need to keep your hair, makeup and jewellery to a minimum. This is the most difficult hack to follow but when done right, it’s bound to make a statement!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Bollywood approved simple yet elegant outfit inspiration for at home celebrations this year

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×