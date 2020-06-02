Fashion hacks celebs use to look slimmer & accentuate all the right areas according to the body type

We all have curves and there are certain ones that we love too much. The right way to do things here is to accentuate them and to do so, we’ve taken style cues from our favourite celebrities on how they dress up according to their body types.

Now, before you come at us, we know that all body types are different and while some people need to accentuate the waist, others need to accentuate their legs. It’s totally fine if you do not want to do anything, these are just a few fashion hacks that will help you dress according to the shape of your body.

Hourglass Figure

If you have an hourglass figure, the right way to dress up is to opt for A-line silhouettes that will cinch at the waist. If you have a tiny waist compared to your bust and hips, accentuating the waist is the way to go. Opt for a belt or a silhouette that puts the attention on the waistline taking it away from the full bust and hips. A short top and a high waisted bottom could do wonders for this body type.

Pear Shape

A pear shape would be someone with a heavy bottom area i.e. full hips and thighs. Now the best way to dress up here is to divert the attention to the upper part of your body. Opt for brighter colours on top and invest in high waisted and straight cut pants as opposed to simple skinny-fit jeans or leggings. You can also accentuate the waist which will give an illusion of a slimmer body.

Rectangle

If you have a rectangular body, opt for outfits that have a high neck. This will move the eye across. Prints, V-neck blouses and shirts work well for a rectangular frame. You can avoid crop tops and straight pants which would end up elongating your frame a lot more.

Apple Shaped

If you have an apple-shaped body, draw all the attention on your legs. Elongate your torso and opt for more structural pieces. Draw attention to the waist and go for wrap dresses or V-neck tops. Avoid using shoulder bags.

Inverted triangle

Inverted triangle figure is the one where you have a heavier bust compared to the rest of your body. Here, you need to balance out the heavier top by drawing the eyes to the bottom. Opt for bright coloured pants, statement skirts, etc. this will synch your waist while a solid coloured simple top will not ask for a lot of attention.

Which other body shapes would you like for us to mention? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion