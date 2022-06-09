15 Best fashion jewellery sets for adding a glimmery touch to your ethnic wear

When you slip into exclusive ethnic wear, you ought to have the exquisite fashion jewellery sets right at your hands to complete your look. They are not mere fashion accessories that you should wear but they are the most vital part of your style statements. They help you to stand out of the crowd and are unquestionably capable of bringing the best of women’s features and personality. Today is the day, when you can seize the best selling fashion jewellery sets and lay some bold fashion styles in your ethic avataar.

Our top picks of the best fashion jewellery sets

1. Devadha Trendy Combos Jewellery set- Buy Now

2. Yellow Chimes traditional Jewellery Set for Women - Buy Now

3. Peora Traditional Gold Plated Maharani Haar- Buy Now

4. Kushal's Fashion Jewellery Gold Plated Antique Necklace- Buy Now

5. Sukkhi Lavish Pearl Gold Plated Wedding Jewellery Kundan Choker Necklace Set- Buy Now

6. I JewelsTraditional Handcrafted Faux Kundan & Stone Studded Bridal Choker Necklace- Buy Now

7. Shining Diva Fashion Latest Design Stylish Kundan Choker Necklace Jewellery Set- Buy Now

8. Hoop & Loop Rose Gold 925 Silver Jewellery Set- Buy Now

9. Priyaasi Golden Brass, Artificial Stones and Beads Necklace with Earrings for Women- Buy Now

10. Peora Crystal Choker Necklace with Maang Tikka and Earrings - Buy Now

In this article

1. Importance of fashion jewellery sets

2. Ethnic wear

3. Must-have fashion accessories

4. Fashion jewellery sets

- Traditional jewellery sets

- Heavy choker necklace sets

- Stylish jewellery sets

Your hunt for the most alluring pieces of fashion jewellery sets ends today. Not only fashion jewellery sets, you can also snag flawless ethnic wear to turn heads around. Why should your newly purchased fashion jewellery sets alone play the role of uplifting your beauty? Get your hands on some highly attractive ethnic wear and leave it to the jewellery sets to take your look of the day up a level. But before that, let us make you aware about the importance of fashion jewellery sets.

Here are a few reasons as to why jewellery sets are important in the current contemporary era.

1. Fashion Jewellery sets are an epitome of femininity.

2. They uplift your attire with no to minimal effort.

3. They add the missing glamor to your outfit.

4. They accentuate your beauty.

5. They are a symbol of wealth, power, luxury and status.

6. They are an art of self expression.

7. They are considered to be a part of culture and traditions.

8. They revibrate energy within the wearer and boost self confidence.

Do you still need a reason to purchase exquisite fashion jewellery sets? We are sure, you just can’t resist yourself from digging into the world of jewellery sets and its art. To team up the flawless pieces, here is something that you need.

Have you purchased the most trending enthic wear of the season? Or are you on a mission to upgrade your style by updating your ethnic wardrobe? And when you are updating your ethnic wardrobe, you must pay heed to the fashion jewellery sets. This is because o ethnic attire is ever complete without jewellery sets. Just one tap and you can bring home your most loved and long yearning ethnic dress home.

These ethnic outfits are incomplete without fashion accessories. Not to worry! We have got your covered. Roll over your eyes and resolve your dressing up woes within a blink of an eye.

Since you have understood the importance of jewellery sets and its need to complete your ethnic outfit, here are a few must-haves fashion accessories that you need to snag at the earliest.

Yes, we know these fashion accessories are not enough and so we have curated some more of them keeping in mind your needs and necessities. So get ready to vouch for the exquisite fashion jewellery sets to flaunt this season.

In this highly fashionable contemporary era, are you still flaunting old style jewellery sets? Say goodbye to them and choose self upgradation with these fashion jewellery sets that we bring to you. In order to solve your dressing up woes, we have jotted them as per your needs and necessities which are as follows.

A. Traditional jewellery sets

B. Heavy choker necklace sets

C. Stylish jewellery sets

Let the shopping spree begin!

1. Devadha Trendy Combos Jewellery set

This Devadha Trendy Combos Jewellery set comes with a multicolor kemp stone necklace and earrings. The necklaces have an antique gold matte finish and a peacock inspired design pendant with pearl hangings.

Why pick a Devadha Trendy Combos Jewellery set?

This jewellery set is a lightweight jewellery set. It has a floral motif on the chains that gives a natural look to the overall piece of fashion accessory.

Price: Rs. 1,540

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

2. Yellow Chimes traditional Jewellery Set for Women

This jewellery set is a gold plated temple necklace set. It is studded with stones that exhale traditional beauty of the piece. It has an ethnic and stylish German silver oxidised black stone flower design that compliments every ethnic outfit.

Why pick Yellow Chimes traditional Jewellery Set for Women?

This jewellery set has intricate details. It is crafted from skin friendly materials that causes no harm to your skin. With 5 out of 5 stars ratings on Amazon, theis jewellery set is meant to be every woman’s favourite accessory.

Price: Rs. 2,655

Deal: Rs. 799

Buy Now

3. Peora Traditional Gold Plated Maharani Haar

This Peora Traditional Gold Plated Maharani Haar is considered to be a South Indian style bridal jewellery. It is plain and simple but elegant. It is meticulously handcrafted keeping in mind your desires.

Why pick Peora Traditional Gold Plated Maharani Haar?

This Peora Traditional Gold Plated Maharani Haar exudes nothing but elegance and beauty. The everlasting sparkle inherited in the simplicity of this necklace set has the power to bedazzle any occasion.

Price: Rs. 2,375

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

4. Kushal's Fashion Jewellery Gold Plated Antique Necklace with Ruby & Emerald

This Gold Plated Antique Necklace with Ruby & Emerald will amp your traditional look seamlessly. As you don in this beautiful antique necklace with matching earrings handcrafted with ruby and green stones, you are definitely turning heads around.

Why pick Kushal's Fashion Jewellery Gold Plated Antique Necklace with Ruby & Emerald?

This jewellery set is a must for making a bold, ethnic and traditional statement. This gold-plated set gives you a classic look that makes everyone's eyes on you.

Price: Rs. 2,850

Buy Now

5. Shining Diva Fashion Latest Long Chain Traditional Necklace Jewellery Set

This Shining Diva Fashion Latest Long Chain Traditional Necklace Jewellery Set is one gram gold plated jewellery set. It looks as real as pure gold. The latest design of the traditional long chain necklace seamlessly elevates every type of ethnic look.

Why pick Shining Diva Fashion Latest Long Chain Traditional Necklace Jewellery Set?

This jewellery set is worth the penny. The design and the work of the craftsmen deserves 100 percent appreciation. This long necklace especially looks great when you team it up with a traditional saree.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Deal: Rs. 599

Buy Now

1. Sukkhi Lavish Pearl Gold Plated Wedding Jewellery Kundan Choker Necklace Set

This necklace set is a must have fashion jewellery set. It looks heavy and fulfills your desire of flaunting a choker. This set has the ability to complete any Indian attire. This jewel set features a unique one of a kind traditional embellish with antique finish.

Why pick Sukkhi Lavish Pearl Gold Plated Wedding Jewellery Kundan Choker Necklace Set?

This jewellery set has a superior design and is crafted with skin friendly material. It is made up of alloy and an essential of the festive time. It has the perfect blend of tradition and modernity that looks sophisticated yet conventional.

Price: Rs. 5,245

Deal: Rs. 694

Buy Now

2. I JewelsTraditional Handcrafted Faux Kundan & Stone Studded Bridal Choker Necklace

This I JewelsTraditional Handcrafted Faux Kundan & Stone Studded Bridal Choker Necklace is a 18K gold plated fashion jewellery set. The heavy choker necklace is secured with drawstring closures. It also comes with a pair of earrings and maang tikka to complete your look and elevate your beauty.

Why pick I JewelsTraditional Handcrafted Faux Kundan & Stone Studded Bridal Choker Necklace?

This jewellery set is an effortlessly unique and stylish piece of art that you must have this season. It adds a touch of grace and a whole lot of feminine flair to your ensemble.

Price: Rs. 7,999

Deal: Rs. 1,699

Buy Now

3. Shining Diva Fashion Latest Design Stylish Kundan Choker Necklace Jewellery Set

This choker necklace set will fetch you compliments wherever you choose to go. It looks heavy, luxe and most importantly desiminates elegance. It is crafted by skilled craftsmen and can be used as a bridal jewellery set.

Why pick Shining Diva Fashion Latest Design Stylish Kundan Choker Necklace Jewellery Set?

This jewellery set comes with a beautiful maang tikka and matching earrings to complete the look of the fashionable choker necklace. This necklace has handing pearls at the bottom which are available in three colours.

Price: Rs. 7,999

Deal: Rs. 1,040

Buy Now

4. Peora Traditional Wedding Wear Kundan & Pearl Drop Bridal Dulhan Necklace Set

This is one of the most alluring fashion jewellery sets of the season that you shouldn’t resist buying. If you are looking for a necklace set for a lehenga then this set that comes with maang tikka and a pair of matching earrings will be your wiser pick.

Why pick Peora Traditional Wedding Wear Kundan & Pearl Drop Bridal Dulhan Necklace Set?

This jewellery set is like an extension of your personality. It is an ethnic and traditional jewellery set that is hypoallergenic, nickel-free and safe to wear, meant for sensitive skin.

Price: Rs. 8,258

Deal: Rs. 749

Buy Now

5. Jewels Galaxy Delicate Motifs Red Pearl Beads Necklace Set

This Jewels Galaxy Delicate Motifs Red Pearl Beads Necklace Set will have you add a hint of raw ethnic beauty to any of your look. Representing a classic fusion of exquisite craftsmanship and feminine elegance, this set will definitely be a treasured inclusion in every woman's jewellery collection.

Why pick Jewels Galaxy Delicate Motifs Red Pearl Beads Necklace Set?

This necklace set can be teamed with any kind of enthic wear. This set has an antique finish and traditional embellishments.

Price: Rs. 5,999

Deal: Rs. 1,829

Buy Now

C. Stylish jewellery sets

1. Hoop & Loop Rose Gold 925 Silver Jewellery Set

This contemporary era and on-going trends will compel you to vouch for a chain necklace set that is simple yet elegant. And this pendant necklace rose gold 925 silver jewellery set is one of the best fashion jewellery sets that you need to join the bandwagon.

Why pick Hoop & Loop Rose Gold 925 Silver Jewellery Set?

This set features a cute and small pair of earrings and a chain necklace. You can team this necklace with any of your western or traditional outfits without any second thoughts. It is a perfect piece of fashion accessory that you can rock in throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 3,198

Deal: Rs. 1,599

Buy Now

2. Priyaasi Golden Brass, Artificial Stones and Beads Necklace with Earrings for Women

This necklace set is embellished with the finest quality of stones that are as precious as you. The pinkish appearance of this necklace will elevate your ethnic style seamlessly. If you dress this gorgeous jewellery anywhere, you will surely get tons of compliments on multiple occasions.

Why pick Priyaasi Golden Brass, Artificial Stones and Beads Necklace with Earrings for Women?

This jewellery set is what you call a masterpiece. This set contains one piece gorgeous necklace and 1 pair of adorable earrings that are wrapped with multi-layers bubbles and packed well in a sturdy and elegant gift box. Enchant the world in this piece of fashion jewellery.

Price: Rs. 7000

Deal: Rs. 1,569

Buy Now

3. Peora Crystal Choker Necklace with Maang Tikka and Earrings

This Peora Crystal Choker Necklace with Maang Tikka and Earrings is studded with diamonds and hence considered to be one of the best stylish jewellery sets. Give yourself that beautiful look and make others jealous with this piece of art.

Why pick Peora Crystal Choker Necklace with Maang Tikka and Earrings

This jewellery set has high quality imitation crystal stones. In addition to this, it comes along with a unique pearl look alike stone which gives it an edge over other earrings. What’s more? This is a one of a kind design which will go with all types of dresses.

Price: Rs. 7,495

Deal: Rs. 749

Buy Now

4. Zeneme Jewellery Set For Women American Diamond Floral Design Necklace Set

This Zeneme Jewellery Set For Women is an American diamond necklace set. It has a floral design and is rose gold plated. It is handcrafted skillfully and especially crafted for modern women like you.

Why pick Zeneme Jewellery Set For Women American Diamond Floral Design Necklace Set?

This necklace set has shiny crystals that will add a tinge of glamor to your natural beauty. It is trendy as well as fashionable.

Price: Rs. 3,999

Deal: Rs. 889

Buy Now

5. Sri Jagdamba Pearls Dealer Crusty Pearl Necklace Set for Women

Pearls never go out of trend. And this Sri Jagdamba Pearls Dealer Crusty Pearl Necklace Set for Women is creatively designed keeping in mind the desires of women when it comes to accessories and fashion.

Why pick Sri Jagdamba Pearls Dealer Crusty Pearl Necklace Set for Women?

This pearl necklace set is unique in its own way. The sparkling pearls and diamonds in the middle will dazzle you in every way and will leave you in awe. They are not just normal pearls, they are Hyderabadi pearls that you need to accentuate your ethnic attire.

Price: Rs. 3,000

Deal: Rs. 2,499

Buy Now

Fashion jewellery sets are never enough for women. Every ethnic wear needs a brand new fashion jewellery set complimenting and elevating the attire ethnic attire of the day. No matter how hard it is to resist buying these distinct jewellery sets, you will definitely regret it if you miss them once they are gone. Your one tap on the buy now button can make you the owner of one dazzling beauty that makes you stand out from the crowd. So buckle up! These beauties are as precious as you.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

4 Different types of heels for women

15 Sunglasses for women

7 Best dermaplaning tools

7 Foundation sticks

16 Necklaces for women

16 Jewellery sets that can amplify the glory of your style

Also Read: 11 Best Japanese beauty products that you can never stop using