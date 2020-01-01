Fashion mantras that'll help you look like a diva in 2020

Do you want to look your best in 2020 without compromising on your comfort? If yes, then here are some fashion tips that'll help you look like a diva in the new year.

Fashion differs from person to person. Some like to experiment with their fashion while others like to play safe. Some follow the trends, while others are trendsetters. But then there are a few things that are common amongst everyone, and that is how you add your touch to the outfits you wear. It's easy to follow trends, but it's a task to add your vibe to the trend. And in this process, we end up making a few mistakes that not only make us look uncomfortable, but we also regret our choices later.

If you love fashion and want to rock 2020 like a diva, then here are some standard fashion mantras that you should follow to look like a diva daily. These fashion tips will help you look your best, while you prioritise comfort and sustainability.

Fashion Mantras of 2020:

Research:

When you are planning to achieve a particular look, it's always better to research the look on the internet first. Going to shop without knowing what exactly you want is a waste of time, so it's better to research before you put a look together so that it becomes easy for you to shop.

Try-on clothes before purchasing:

Yes, online shopping is great, and some apps have great deals too, but you should try a piece of clothing on before you pay for it. Of course, you can always exchange/return, but sometimes, we get lazy, and the outfit stays in the wardrobe for years. No wasting hard-earned money, right?

Know your body:

Trends change almost every second day, hence buying outfits in the name of trends is foolishness. Instead, know what suits you the best and know your body type and pick outfits that fit well.

Reuse:

Sustainability is the need of the hour! And fashion gives you the freedom to reuse and recycle your outfits. If you want a pair of ripped jeans, instead of buying a new one, it's better to tear and style the old one. There are countless possibilities stored in your wardrobe right now, you need to take a closer look.

Wear your confidence:

Self-confidence goes a long way. Try to embrace who you are and stay happy with the way you look.

Credits :PINKVILLA

