Fashion school: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on 3 ways to wear a blazer with everything

A blazer is that one basic piece that needs to be in your wardrobe; Here’s a lesson on styling this basic for every occasion.

Ahuja is known for her undying love for fashion, but we like her more because there is a lot to learn from her. While her fashion is OTT and seems unattainable at best, the styling is definitely something that can be achieved with the outfits that you own. Recently we’ve seen Sonam wearing a lot of this staple for all kinds of occasions. From red carpets to promotional events, she’s really done the piece justice. So we pick our favourite looks that she has donned.

Look 1: Monotone

Be it a skirt or pants, you can never go wrong with matching your bottoms to your blazer. Sonam has worn this trend a LOT. From the mint green Osman Studio piece that wraps at the waist, or the full crimson Akris blazer or the rainbow parade with the skirt by Escada.

Look 2: Oversized blazer with a feminine touch

This is a great way to wear a blazer that’s a little too big. While we know Sonam is known for her feminine signature to most outfits. She has paired an oversized blazer with a knife-pleated skirt, another nude one with a printed shirt, bell-bottomed trousers and a ribbon on her ponytail or a dhoti skirt.

Look 3: With a desi twist

Like we said earlier, blazers with anything and everything. Giving the blazer a desi twist, Sonam has paired the blazer with long tunics and tops for a while. She has also worn an OTT co-ord blazer outfit with Indian prints made by Anamika Khanna.

